The White Stripes Announce Elephant 20th Anniversary Reissue

The White Stripes will mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal fourth album, Elephant, by releasing a deluxe reissue through Jack White’s Third Man Records on Friday, March 31st.

The expanded set includes an HD audio remaster of Elephant along with a 27-song live performance taken from the band’s tour supporting the album in 2003.

A limited edition 2xLP version of Elephant will also be released on Friday, April 21st.

Previously, The White Stripes announced Elephant XX, a companion release featuring a new mono mix of the album plus previously unheard material, which was available exclusively to members of Third Man Records’ Vault subscription service.

The White Stripes are also among the finalists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Elephant (Deluxe) Artwork:

Elephant (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Seven Nation Army

02. Black Math

03. There’s No Home For You Here

04. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

05. In The Cold, Cold Night

06. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother’s Heart

07. You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket

08. Ball And Biscuit

09. The Hardest Button To Button

10. Little Acorns

11. Hypnotize

12. The Air Near My Fingers

13. Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine

14. It’s True That We Love One Another

Disc 2

01. When I Hear My Name (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

02. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

03. Lovesick (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

04. Hotel Yorba (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

05. Aluminum (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

06. Cool Drink Of Water Blues (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

07. The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

08. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother’s Heart (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

09. Stones In My Passway (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

10. Stop Breaking Down (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

11. Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

12. In The Cold, Cold Night (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

13. Seven Nation Army (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

14. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

15. Blackjack Davey (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

16. We’re Going To Be Friends (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

17. Offend In Every Way (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

18. Little Cream Soda (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

19. Cannon / Party Of Special Things to Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

20. Candy Cane Children (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

21. The Air Near My Fingers (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

22. This Protector (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

23. Screwdriver [Intro] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

24. Ball and Biscuit (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

25. Screwdriver [Reprise] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

26. Let’s Build A Home (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

27. Goin’ Back to Memphis (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)