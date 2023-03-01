Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

TikTok Announces Default One-Hour Screen Time Limit for Teens

Rolling out in coming weeks to all users under the age of 18

Advertisement
tiktok one hour 60 minute time limit teens users under 18
TikTok, photo by Collabstr via Unsplash
Follow
March 1, 2023 | 2:00pm ET

    Get ready for a sudden influx of TikTok users that are definitely over the age of 18: The wildly popular social media app announced on Wednesday, March 1st that it will be rolling out an automatic one-hour daily screen time limit for all users under the age of 18 in coming weeks.

    Once the time limit is reached, teens will have to enter a password in order to continue using the app. This will essentially require them, as TikTok says, “to make an active decision” to extend their scrolling time. It’s worth noting that teens can opt out of the default time limit, but will then be prompted to set their own limit if they spend more than 100 minutes on the app per day.

    Children under the age of 13 will also have the same time limit, with a parent or guardian required to set or enter an existing passcode to enable 30 minutes of additional watch time if the one-hour limit is reached.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In TikTok’s press release, the company said it consulted with the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital to choose the time limit. TikTok also cited research about the benefits of being more deliberate with the time we spend online. Last August, a Pew Research Center survey found 67% of teens aged 13 to 17 use Tiktok, with 16% of all teens saying they use it “almost constantly.”

    The new initiative arrives the same day as the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted to give President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok. Later this month, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the app’s privacy and data security practices and its ties to China through parent company ByteDance. The panel also plans to focus on what TikTok is doing to keep kids safe “from online and offline harms.”

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

joe biden ticket fees credit cards early termination tv internet junk fees protection act

Biden Calls for Limits on Concert Fees and Early Termination Fees for TV, Internet

February 1, 2023

surgeon general social medai 13 too young platforms

US Surgeon General Says 13-Year-Olds Are Too Young to Use Social Media

January 30, 2023

elon musk twitter poll step down head ceo

Twitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down, He Pledges to “Abide by the Results”

December 19, 2022

elon musk no longer world's richest man bernard arnault

Boo Hoo, Elon Musk Is No Longer World's Richest Man

December 13, 2022

elon musk animal testing neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Under Investigation for Animal Welfare Violations

December 7, 2022

kanye west no longer buying parler deal off social media platform

Actually Kanye West Will Not Be Buying Parler

December 1, 2022

elon musk goat statue

Crypto Nerds Built Elon Musk a $600,000 Statue of His Head on a Doge Riding a Rocket

November 22, 2022

tesla stock price down 50% twitter elon musk recalls

Tesla Stock Price Down 50% Since Elon Musk Offered to Buy Twitter

November 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

TikTok Announces Default One-Hour Screen Time Limit for Teens

Menu Shop Search Newsletter