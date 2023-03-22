Tim Heidecker Announces North American “Two Tims Tour” Dates for 2023

What’s better than one Tim? Tim Heidecker has announced 2023 North American dates for his “Two Tims Tour,” in which he’ll perform music alongside his Very Good Band in addition to a comedy set featuring his “No More Bullshit” persona.

Dates for the “Two Tims Tour” kick off on July 28th in Monterey, California, before making stops in cities like San Diego, San Antonio, New York City, Columbus, Nashville, and many more. Things will wrap up on August 24th in Oklahoma City. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local.

These dates are an extension of Heidecker’s European tour leg, which he’s on right now.

Heidecker’s other antics as of late include starring as a nasty talent show host in a Kevin Morby music video and playing tennis with members of Pavement.

Tim Heidecker 2023 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

03/23 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/24 – London, UK @ EARTH

03/25 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

03/26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

03/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

03/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/01 – Oslo, NO @ PARKTEATRET

04/02 – Stockholm, SE @ DEBASER STRAND

04/03 – Copenhagen, DN @ Hotel Cecil

04/05 – Amsterdam, NE @ Boom Chicago

07/28 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

07/29 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

07/30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

07/31 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

08/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

08/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/05 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

08/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

08/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

08/12 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

08/14 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

08/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

08/17 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

08/18 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

08/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

08/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre