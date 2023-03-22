Menu
Tim Heidecker Announces North American “Two Tims Tour” Dates for 2023

Featuring both music and comedy each night

tim heidecker two tims tour dates 2023 north american music comedy very good band no more bullshit tickets pre-sale
Tim Heidecker, photo courtesy of the artist
March 22, 2023 | 5:50pm ET

    What’s better than one Tim? Tim Heidecker has announced 2023 North American dates for his “Two Tims Tour,” in which he’ll perform music alongside his Very Good Band in addition to a comedy set featuring his “No More Bullshit” persona.

    Dates for the “Two Tims Tour” kick off on July 28th in Monterey, California, before making stops in cities like San Diego, San Antonio, New York City, Columbus, Nashville, and many more. Things will wrap up on August 24th in Oklahoma City. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local.

    These dates are an extension of Heidecker’s European tour leg, which he’s on right now.

    Heidecker’s other antics as of late include starring as a nasty talent show host in a Kevin Morby music video and playing tennis with members of Pavement.

    Tim Heidecker 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/21 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
    03/23 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    03/24 – London, UK @ EARTH
    03/25 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East
    03/26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
    03/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    03/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
    03/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    04/01 – Oslo, NO @ PARKTEATRET
    04/02 – Stockholm, SE @ DEBASER STRAND
    04/03 – Copenhagen, DN @ Hotel Cecil
    04/05 – Amsterdam, NE @ Boom Chicago
    07/28 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
    07/29 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
    07/30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    07/31 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    08/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
    08/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    08/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    08/05 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre
    08/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    08/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    08/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    08/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    08/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    08/12 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rapids Theatre
    08/14 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
    08/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    08/16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
    08/17 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
    08/18 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
    08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
    08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    08/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    08/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

