Tim Heidecker Announces North American “Two Tims Tour” Dates for 2023

What’s better than one Tim? Tim Heidecker has announced 2023 North American dates for his “Two Tims Tour,” in which he’ll perform music alongside his Very Good Band in addition to a comedy set featuring his “No More Bullshit” persona.
Dates for the “Two Tims Tour” kick off on July 28th in Monterey, California, before making stops in cities like San Diego, San Antonio, New York City, Columbus, Nashville, and many more. Things will wrap up on August 24th in Oklahoma City. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local.
These dates are an extension of Heidecker’s European tour leg, which he’s on right now.
Heidecker’s other antics as of late include starring as a nasty talent show host in a Kevin Morby music video and playing tennis with members of Pavement.
Tim Heidecker 2023 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
03/23 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03/24 – London, UK @ EARTH
03/25 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East
03/26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
03/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
03/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
03/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
04/01 – Oslo, NO @ PARKTEATRET
04/02 – Stockholm, SE @ DEBASER STRAND
04/03 – Copenhagen, DN @ Hotel Cecil
04/05 – Amsterdam, NE @ Boom Chicago
07/28 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
07/29 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
07/30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
07/31 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
08/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
08/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/05 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre
08/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
08/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
08/12 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rapids Theatre
08/14 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
08/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
08/17 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
08/18 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
08/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
08/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre