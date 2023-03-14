Menu
Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share “Tenere Den”: Stream

The Tuareg collective's ninth effort drops on May 19th

Tinariwen, photo by Marie Planeille
March 14, 2023 | 9:51am ET

    Tinariwen have announced their ninth album, Amatssou, out May 19th via Wedge, and shared the project’s lead single, “Tenere Den.”

    Amatssou, which translates to “beyond the fear” in the group’s native Tamashek, was recorded inside a makeshift studio tent at Tassili N’Ajjer National Park in Algeria. At the same time, revered Grammy-winning producer Daniel Lanois handled production remotely from Los Angeles, country musicians Wes Corbett and Fats Kaplin added parts from Nashville, and Kabyle percussionist Amar Chaoui contributed from Paris. The truly global effort stands firmly in the Tuareg collective’s present as they aimed to address Mali’s current sociopolitical struggles.

    Tinariwen will supplement Amatssou with a stretch of summer US tour dates that serve as their first extended live outing in the country since 2019. The trek launches in Chicago on May 27th and hits Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, and more before wrapping in Washington, DC on June 7th. The group will also embark on a European tour through July that features festival appearances at the likes of Glastonbury, Denmark’s Roskilde, and more. Grab your tickets via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    In the meantime, Tinariwen have teased their upcoming project with its first single, “Tenere Den.” Watch the official Alexis Jamet-directed video below.

    Amatssou follows 2019’s Amadjar. Pre-orders are ongoing; scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist.

    Amatssou Artwork:
    Tinariwen Amatssou artwork cover 2023 tour dates Tenere Den single album music video

    Amatssou Tracklist:
    01. Kek Algham
    02. Tenere Den
    03. Arajghiyine
    04. Imzad (Interlude)
    05. Tidjit
    06. Jayche Atarak
    07. Imidiwan Mahitinam
    08. Ezlan
    09. Anemouhagh
    10. Iket Adjen
    11. Nak Idnizdjam
    12. Tinde (Outro)

    Tinariwen 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
    05/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
    06/02 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
    06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
    06/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    06/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
    06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/12 – Rubigen, CH @ Muhle Hunziken
    06/14 – Florence, IT @ Ultravox
    06/15 – Milan, IT @ Triennale Garden
    06/16 – Turin, IT @ Hiroshima Mon Amour
    06/18 – Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival
    06/22 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
    06/24 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/26 – Lille, FR @ Splendid
    06/28 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    06/29 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyran
    07/04 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
    07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival
    07/11 – Arles, FR @ Les Suds Arles
    07/15 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    07/17 – Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
    07/19 – Bermingham, UK @ Institute 2
    07/22 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
    07/25 – Vigo, SP @ Terraceo Festival
    07/29 – Luxey, FR @ Musicalarue Festival

