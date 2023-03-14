Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share “Tenere Den”: Stream

Tinariwen have announced their ninth album, Amatssou, out May 19th via Wedge, and shared the project’s lead single, “Tenere Den.”
Amatssou, which translates to “beyond the fear” in the group’s native Tamashek, was recorded inside a makeshift studio tent at Tassili N’Ajjer National Park in Algeria. At the same time, revered Grammy-winning producer Daniel Lanois handled production remotely from Los Angeles, country musicians Wes Corbett and Fats Kaplin added parts from Nashville, and Kabyle percussionist Amar Chaoui contributed from Paris. The truly global effort stands firmly in the Tuareg collective’s present as they aimed to address Mali’s current sociopolitical struggles.
Tinariwen will supplement Amatssou with a stretch of summer US tour dates that serve as their first extended live outing in the country since 2019. The trek launches in Chicago on May 27th and hits Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, and more before wrapping in Washington, DC on June 7th. The group will also embark on a European tour through July that features festival appearances at the likes of Glastonbury, Denmark’s Roskilde, and more. Grab your tickets via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
In the meantime, Tinariwen have teased their upcoming project with its first single, “Tenere Den.” Watch the official Alexis Jamet-directed video below.
Amatssou follows 2019’s Amadjar. Pre-orders are ongoing; scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist.
Amatssou Artwork:
Amatssou Tracklist:
01. Kek Algham
02. Tenere Den
03. Arajghiyine
04. Imzad (Interlude)
05. Tidjit
06. Jayche Atarak
07. Imidiwan Mahitinam
08. Ezlan
09. Anemouhagh
10. Iket Adjen
11. Nak Idnizdjam
12. Tinde (Outro)
Tinariwen 2023 Tour Dates:
05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
05/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
06/02 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
06/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/12 – Rubigen, CH @ Muhle Hunziken
06/14 – Florence, IT @ Ultravox
06/15 – Milan, IT @ Triennale Garden
06/16 – Turin, IT @ Hiroshima Mon Amour
06/18 – Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival
06/22 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
06/24 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/26 – Lille, FR @ Splendid
06/28 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
06/29 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyran
07/04 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival
07/11 – Arles, FR @ Les Suds Arles
07/15 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
07/17 – Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
07/19 – Bermingham, UK @ Institute 2
07/22 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
07/25 – Vigo, SP @ Terraceo Festival
07/29 – Luxey, FR @ Musicalarue Festival