Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share “Tenere Den”: Stream

Tinariwen have announced their ninth album, Amatssou, out May 19th via Wedge, and shared the project’s lead single, “Tenere Den.”

Amatssou, which translates to “beyond the fear” in the group’s native Tamashek, was recorded inside a makeshift studio tent at Tassili N’Ajjer National Park in Algeria. At the same time, revered Grammy-winning producer Daniel Lanois handled production remotely from Los Angeles, country musicians Wes Corbett and Fats Kaplin added parts from Nashville, and Kabyle percussionist Amar Chaoui contributed from Paris. The truly global effort stands firmly in the Tuareg collective’s present as they aimed to address Mali’s current sociopolitical struggles.

Tinariwen will supplement Amatssou with a stretch of summer US tour dates that serve as their first extended live outing in the country since 2019. The trek launches in Chicago on May 27th and hits Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, and more before wrapping in Washington, DC on June 7th. The group will also embark on a European tour through July that features festival appearances at the likes of Glastonbury, Denmark’s Roskilde, and more. Grab your tickets via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

In the meantime, Tinariwen have teased their upcoming project with its first single, “Tenere Den.” Watch the official Alexis Jamet-directed video below.

Amatssou follows 2019’s Amadjar. Pre-orders are ongoing; scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist.

Amatssou Artwork:



Amatssou Tracklist:

01. Kek Algham

02. Tenere Den

03. Arajghiyine

04. Imzad (Interlude)

05. Tidjit

06. Jayche Atarak

07. Imidiwan Mahitinam

08. Ezlan

09. Anemouhagh

10. Iket Adjen

11. Nak Idnizdjam

12. Tinde (Outro)

Advertisement

Tinariwen 2023 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

05/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

06/02 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

06/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 – Rubigen, CH @ Muhle Hunziken

06/14 – Florence, IT @ Ultravox

06/15 – Milan, IT @ Triennale Garden

06/16 – Turin, IT @ Hiroshima Mon Amour

06/18 – Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival

06/22 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

06/24 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/26 – Lille, FR @ Splendid

06/28 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

06/29 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyran

07/04 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival

07/11 – Arles, FR @ Les Suds Arles

07/15 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

07/17 – Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

07/19 – Bermingham, UK @ Institute 2

07/22 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/25 – Vigo, SP @ Terraceo Festival

07/29 – Luxey, FR @ Musicalarue Festival