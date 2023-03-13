TLC and Shaggy Announce “Hot Summer Nights” Co-Headlining 2023 Tour

In one of the more nostalgia-fueled tour announcements in recent memory, TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for their “Hot Summer Nights Tour,” a co-headlining jaunt that’ll take the singers across North America in summer 2023.
The “Hot Summer Nights Tour” kicks off on June 1st at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama, before making stops across the US and Canada in cities like Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more. It’ll wrap up in Calgary, Alberta on July 14th, with special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston opening most evenings. See the entire tour schedule below.
Pre-sale for tickets to the “Hot Summer Nights Tour” begins tomorrow, Thursday, March 16th (use code OPENER) with the general on-sale starting Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours at Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
TLC also went on tour back in 2021 with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in celebration of their magnum opus CrazySexyCool.
TLC and Shaggy 2023 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/03 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park
06/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
06/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/11 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/17 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
06/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/28 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
07/01 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/02 – Lake Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Shakedown (with Shaggy only)
07/03 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)
07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston only)
07/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
07/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
07/09 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
07/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton EXPO Centre (with TLC & Shaggy only)
07/14 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival (with TLC & Shaggy only)