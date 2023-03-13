TLC and Shaggy Announce “Hot Summer Nights” Co-Headlining 2023 Tour

In one of the more nostalgia-fueled tour announcements in recent memory, TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for their “Hot Summer Nights Tour,” a co-headlining jaunt that’ll take the singers across North America in summer 2023.

The “Hot Summer Nights Tour” kicks off on June 1st at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama, before making stops across the US and Canada in cities like Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more. It’ll wrap up in Calgary, Alberta on July 14th, with special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston opening most evenings. See the entire tour schedule below.

Pre-sale for tickets to the “Hot Summer Nights Tour” begins tomorrow, Thursday, March 16th (use code OPENER) with the general on-sale starting Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours at Ticketmaster.

TLC also went on tour back in 2021 with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in celebration of their magnum opus CrazySexyCool.

TLC and Shaggy 2023 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/03 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

06/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

06/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/11 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/17 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

06/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/28 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

07/01 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/02 – Lake Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Shakedown (with Shaggy only)

07/03 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)

07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston only)

07/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

07/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

07/09 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

07/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton EXPO Centre (with TLC & Shaggy only)

07/14 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival (with TLC & Shaggy only)