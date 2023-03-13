Menu
TLC and Shaggy Announce “Hot Summer Nights” Co-Headlining 2023 Tour

With special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston

tlc shaggy tour hot summer nights tickets presale r&b pop reggae
TLC (photo by Dennis Leupold) and Shaggy (photo by Ben Kaye)
March 13, 2023 | 3:39pm ET

    In one of the more nostalgia-fueled tour announcements in recent memory, TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for their “Hot Summer Nights Tour,” a co-headlining jaunt that’ll take the singers across North America in summer 2023.

    The “Hot Summer Nights Tour” kicks off on June 1st at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama, before making stops across the US and Canada in cities like Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more. It’ll wrap up in Calgary, Alberta on July 14th, with special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston opening most evenings. See the entire tour schedule below.

    Pre-sale for tickets to the “Hot Summer Nights Tour” begins tomorrow, Thursday, March 16th (use code OPENER) with the general on-sale starting Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours at Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    TLC also went on tour back in 2021 with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in celebration of their magnum opus CrazySexyCool.

    TLC and Shaggy 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    06/03 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park
    06/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
    06/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    06/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    06/11 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/17 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
    06/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    06/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    06/25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/28 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    06/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
    07/01 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    06/02 – Lake Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Shakedown (with Shaggy only)
    07/03 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)
    07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston only)
    07/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    07/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    07/09 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    07/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton EXPO Centre (with TLC & Shaggy only)
    07/14 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival (with TLC & Shaggy only)

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

