How to Start a Festival with Tom Russell of Governors Ball and Sound on Sound: The What Podcast

Plus, your chance to win tickets to Bonnaroo 2023

Tom Russell governors ball the what podcast interview
Tom Russell, photo by photo by Ben Kaye
Consequence Staff
March 30, 2023 | 11:30am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    On this week’s episode of The What Podcasthosts Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco chat with Tom Russell, founder of Governors Ball and Sound on Sound, about the ins and outs of starting a festival. Russell shares what he learned while interning at Superfly (the team behind Bonnaroo) and how those lessons ultimately led him to start festivals of his own.

    This week also kicks off The What Podcast’s 2023 Bonnaroo ticket giveaway. The gang has two general admission wristbands and a car camping pass up for grabs. All you need to do is call (423) 667-7877 (that’s HAD-MOR-RUSS) and leave a voicemail about why you love Bonnaroo, any standout stories, or why you want to go this year. The best voicemails will be played on the show, and one winner will take home the grand prize.

    Listen Tom Russell chat about Governors Ball, Sound on Sound, and more. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. Also, remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

