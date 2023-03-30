Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

On this week’s episode of The What Podcast, hosts Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco chat with Tom Russell, founder of Governors Ball and Sound on Sound, about the ins and outs of starting a festival. Russell shares what he learned while interning at Superfly (the team behind Bonnaroo) and how those lessons ultimately led him to start festivals of his own.

This week also kicks off The What Podcast’s 2023 Bonnaroo ticket giveaway. The gang has two general admission wristbands and a car camping pass up for grabs. All you need to do is call (423) 667-7877 (that’s HAD-MOR-RUSS) and leave a voicemail about why you love Bonnaroo, any standout stories, or why you want to go this year. The best voicemails will be played on the show, and one winner will take home the grand prize.

Listen Tom Russell chat about Governors Ball, Sound on Sound, and more.