Tom Waits’ Debut Album, Closing Time, Gets 50th Anniversary Reissue

Today, March 6th, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of Tom Waits’ debut album, Closing Time. To mark the occasion, ANTI- Records has announced a new vinyl reissue.

The double LP set is pressed on black and clear vinyl cut at 45 RPM, with half speed mastering by London’s Abbey Road Studios. It’s packaged in a gatefold jacket specially created with thicker board and black poly-lined inner sleeves. Pre-orders are now available through Waits’ website, ahead of its June 2nd release.

Last year, Waits marked the 20th anniversaries of his albums Alice and Blood Money with similar vinyl reissues.

The musician and actor was most recently seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 film, Licorice Pizza.