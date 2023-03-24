Menu
Tommy Wiseau Shares Trailer for Big Shark, First Movie Since The Room: Watch

Wiseau wrote, directed, and stars in the film about a shark wreaking havoc on New Orleans.

tommy wiseau big shark
Big Shark (Wiseau Films)
March 23, 2023 | 10:01pm ET

    The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Tommy Wiseau has directed his first feature film since The Room, and the trailer for the project — dubbed Big Shark — is out now.

    Per Variety, Big Shark follows New Orleans firefighters Georgie, Patrick, and Tim as they attempt to save their city from the titular fishy menace. In addition to writing and directing the film, Wiseau stars alongside Isaiah LaBorde and Mark Valeriano. Wonderfully, the trailer for the picture looks like it was made in iMovie, with ridiculous red text assaulting the screen over dramatic action music before its stars are seen running through the streets of NOLA, where the shark inexplicably manages to chase them.

    Wiseau has big plans for Big Shark. The film will debut at a Portland screening on April 2nd before hitting other markets hosted by Prytania Theatres, with the filmmaker slated to appear at each event. For now, the tentative schedule includes engagements at Canal Place in New Orleans on April 28th and 29th, the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco 0n May 5th and 6th, the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles on June 2nd and 3rd, and the Village East by Angelika in New York City on August 10th, 11th, and 12th. A release of the “Official Final Cut Version” of the film will follow the screenings.

    The Room, Wiseau’s debut feature, premiered in 2003 to brutal reviews. Over time, though, the film’s melodrama and scattered narrative structure has gained a cult following, perhaps out of pure fascination. In 2013, Greg Sestero, who starred in the film, released The Disaster Artist, a memoir about the making of the film. The book — and James Franco’s 2017 film adaptation of the work — put The Room and Wiseau back in the national spotlight. Bob Odenkirk recently announced he’d be starring in a green screen remake of The Room.

    Despite his first film being panned, Wiseau never stopped working. In 2004, he produced the documentary Homeless in America, and later guest starred on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Later, the filmmaker wrote, directed, and starred in the six-episode sitcom The Neighbors for Hulu, and in 2017, he and Sestero co-starred in the Sestero-penned film Best F(r)iends.

