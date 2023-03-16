Tony Shhnow Announces New Album Love Streak, Shares “ILY/IH8U”: Stream

Consequence Artists to Watch alum Tony Shhnow is back with another new album called Love Streak. Due out on April 28th, the project shows a softer side of Shhnow, as expressed on his new track “ILY/IH8U.”

After garnering critical acclaim for the last three albums he released in 2022 — including some love from sentimental R&B singer Brent Faiyaz — Love Streak stands in creative opposition to the Kill Streak series of mixtapes he released last year. Instead of the usual icy tongue of a flow for which Shhnow has become known, he heavily emphasizes the “love” aspect of this release with amorous sweet nothings of bars and samples from silky Solange songs.

To boot, Love Streak features collaborations with his recurring producers CashCache and Grimm Doza, as well as coming to bat with Mavi’s slick flow, while curling up with cozy hooks from DRAM.

“ILY/IH8U” is the perfect example of this, weaving in an affinity for ’90s baby-maker jams with introspective musings on how spectrums of love play out in relationships. Even though it comes in nearly halfway through the album itself, “ILY/IH8U” ends up being one of the most conceptually defining tracks on the record by showing Shhnow’s softer side.

Watch the “ILY/IH8U” video below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

Love Streak Artwork:

Love Streak Tracklist:

01. If It Wasn’t for Me

02. Real Rare

03. Don’t B Afraid

04. Sometimes 2

05. Something to Remember (feat. Lil Crank)

06. Need

07. Time Takes II

08. Control Issues (feat. 3AG Pilot)

09. On the Street (feat. Mavi)

10. ILY / IH8U

11. Unordinary Drugs

12. Mixed Emotions

13. Touch the Sky

14. Friends Still (feat. Act)

15. Reminisce (feat. DRAM)

16. No Pressure