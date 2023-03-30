Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Re-Imagine Puscifer’s “Apocalyptical”: Stream

Puscifer have unveiled a new version of “Apocalyptical” as re-imagined by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The 11-minute song arrives a day before the release of Puscifer’s Existential Reckoning: Rewired — a track-by-track reworking of their 2021 album by “friends and members of the larger Pusciforce family.”

Here, the duo of Reznor and Ross shoot “Apocalyptical” through the lens of their own musical style, adding arpeggiated synthesizers and a primarily electronic backdrop of extended dance beats. If not for the recognizable vocal stems — which are drenched in effects — it could easily be mistaken as an original Reznor-Ross composition.

“Sometimes it’s just fun to break stuff,” said Puscifer’s Maynard James Keenan of the re-imagined versions. “Then you latch on to one familiar piece and build something entirely new.”

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired continues Puscifer’s tradition of following a studio album with a track-by-track remix album. In addition to Reznor and Ross, other notable contributors include touring band member Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux), Phantogram, and Tool’s Justin Chancellor, among others.

Puscifer will be touring the US this year in support Existential Reckoning and Re-Wired. The trek kicks off May 18th with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, and wraps up June 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Get tickets at this location.

Pre-order Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired on vinyl here. Check out the visualizer for “Apocalyptical” as re-imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross below, followed by a photo gallery from Puscifer’s 2022 show in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo Gallery – Puscifer and Moodie Black at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre (click to enlarge and scroll through):

