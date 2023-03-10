Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

TWICE Take Over Fallon with “SET ME FREE”: Watch

A track from their new mini-album READY TO BE

Advertisement
twice fallon set me free k-pop music news late night performances watch
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Follow
March 10, 2023 | 10:32am ET

    TWICE were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night. The K-pop girl group took over the studio stage with a performance of “SET ME FREE,” a track from their new mini-album READY TO BE. 

    Before Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu were even visible, the audience was already erupting in screams and applause. The close quarters didn’t stop the idols from making a splash, and their complex choreography is impressive even on-camera; we can only imagine how it looks in person. Watch TWICE perform “SET ME FREE” on Fallon and stream READY TO BE below.

    TWICE will embark on their “READY TO BE” tour next month, performing 17 shows across 14 cities around the world. Marked as “Part 1” of the tour with future dates promised, the “READY TO BE” tour will begin in Seoul before they make their grand return to the US with a Los Angeles show in June. Grab available tickets over at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Consequence‘s Mary Siroky dove into TWICE’s recent discography in a September 2022 edition of the K-pop column Fan ChantRead it here, and then subscribe to the newsletter for weekly updates on everything K-pop.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

st vincent glory box cover the roots alternative rock electronic tonight show starring jimmy fallon news watch

St. Vincent and The Roots Cover Portishead's "Glory Box" on Fallon: Watch

March 9, 2023

the national fallon

The National Perform "Tropic Morning News" on Fallon: Watch

March 4, 2023

meet me @ the altar kelly clarkson daytime tv late night performances alternative rock pop punk music news watch

Meet Me @ the Altar Perform "Kool" on Kelly Clarkson: Watch

March 3, 2023

Big Thief on Colbert

Big Thief Debut New Song "Vampire Empire" on Colbert: Watch

March 1, 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Corden Sugar Rush Ride

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform "Sugar Rush Ride" on Corden: Watch

February 28, 2023

Jack White on SNL

Jack White Joins SNL's Five-Timers Club with Thunderous Rock Show: Watch

February 26, 2023

Little Simz on Colbert

Little Simz Brings "Heart on Fire" to Colbert: Watch

February 21, 2023

beck jimmy kimmel live thinking about you rock music indie news alternative listen watch

Beck Performs "Thinking About You" on Kimmel: Watch

February 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

TWICE Take Over Fallon with "SET ME FREE": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter