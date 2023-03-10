TWICE Take Over Fallon with “SET ME FREE”: Watch

TWICE were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night. The K-pop girl group took over the studio stage with a performance of “SET ME FREE,” a track from their new mini-album READY TO BE.

Before Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu were even visible, the audience was already erupting in screams and applause. The close quarters didn’t stop the idols from making a splash, and their complex choreography is impressive even on-camera; we can only imagine how it looks in person. Watch TWICE perform “SET ME FREE” on Fallon and stream READY TO BE below.

TWICE will embark on their “READY TO BE” tour next month, performing 17 shows across 14 cities around the world. Marked as “Part 1” of the tour with future dates promised, the “READY TO BE” tour will begin in Seoul before they make their grand return to the US with a Los Angeles show in June. Grab available tickets over at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

