Tyler Posey joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his upcoming album, Unravel, being an independent artist, and continuing to work with John Feldman.

The actor/musician tells us about the bands that are inspiring his latest set, writing with his partner Phem, and composing a track for the Teen Wolf movie, in which he stars. In fact, Posey says he wants to keep the series going now that the movie has broken a few records.

He then goes on to discuss working on the Scream television series, getting the stink eye from Jason Bateman at the Teen Choice Awards, and when we might expect a tour.

Listen to Tyler Posey chat about Unravel, Teen Wolf, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.