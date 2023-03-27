Tyler, the Creator Announces Deluxe Edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, Shares “DOGTOOTH”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator has announced a deluxe edition of his 2021 album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, arriving this Friday, March 31st via Columbia Records. As a preview, he’s shared the new track “DOGTOOTH” and its accompanying video.

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT,” Tyler wrote in a statement on social media. “SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.”

Physical editions of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale will include a limited edition 3xLP Geneva Blue vinyl and CD; both will include a 28-page booklet. Pre-orders are ongoing at Tyler’s website, which has also been restocked with vinyl for the original edition.

On “DOGTOOTH,” Tyler boasts about his stature as an artist and flaunts his wealth over a piano-driven instrumental. “Five, six, seven is the figure for a setlist,” he raps. “I shimmy through Paris in back of Phantom of the threads/ The driver’s seat of the Enzo could barely fit my legs.”

In addition to coming in at No. 1 on our Top 50 albums list of 2021, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST landed Tyler his second Grammy for Best Rap Album. Last April, Tyler set a record for the largest vinyl sales week for a hip-hop album after it was released on vinyl.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale Artwork: