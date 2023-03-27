Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tyler, the Creator Announces Deluxe Edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, Shares “DOGTOOTH”: Stream

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale is due out this Friday, March 31st.

Advertisement
Tyler the Creator CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST deluxe The Estate Sale DOGTOOTH new song video
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp
Follow
March 27, 2023 | 12:29pm ET

    Tyler, the Creator has announced a deluxe edition of his 2021 album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, arriving this Friday, March 31st via Columbia Records. As a preview, he’s shared the new track “DOGTOOTH” and its accompanying video.

    CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT,” Tyler wrote in a statement on social media. “SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.”

    Physical editions of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale will include a limited edition 3xLP Geneva Blue vinyl and CD; both will include a 28-page booklet. Pre-orders are ongoing at Tyler’s website, which has also been restocked with vinyl for the original edition.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On “DOGTOOTH,” Tyler boasts about his stature as an artist and flaunts his wealth over a piano-driven instrumental. “Five, six, seven is the figure for a setlist,” he raps. “I shimmy through Paris in back of Phantom of the threads/ The driver’s seat of the Enzo could barely fit my legs.”

    Watch Tyler, the Creator’s self-directed “DOGTOOTH” video below.

    In addition to coming in at No. 1 on our Top 50 albums list of 2021, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST landed Tyler his second Grammy for Best Rap Album. Last April, Tyler set a record for the largest vinyl sales week for a hip-hop album after it was released on vinyl.

    CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale Artwork:

    Tyler the Creator CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST deluxe The Estate Sale artwork

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Urine record

Australian Band Private Function Releasing Vinyl Record Filled with Urine

March 27, 2023

parannoul after the night

파란노을 (Parannoul) Drops Live Album After the Night: Stream

March 25, 2023

Spirit Adrift new album

Spirit Adrift Announce New Album, Unleash Single "Death Won't Stop Me": Stream

March 24, 2023

muna my heart will go on celine dion pop music news cover listen watch stream triple j like a version

MUNA Turn "My Heart Will Go On" Into Indie-Pop Perfection: Watch

March 24, 2023

Brian Eno Who Are We new song video FOREVER VOICELESS

Brian Eno Shares New Song "Who Are We": Stream

March 24, 2023

Pete Townshend Can't Outrun the Truth new solo song video stream

Pete Townshend Shares "Can't Outrun the Truth," His First Solo Single in 29 Years: Stream

March 24, 2023

linkin park lost

Linkin Park Unveil Second Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Fighting Myself": Stream

March 24, 2023

caroline rose art of forgetting new album track by track breakdown

Caroline Rose Breaks Down New Album The Art of Forgetting Track by Track: Exclusive

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tyler, the Creator Announces Deluxe Edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, Shares "DOGTOOTH": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter