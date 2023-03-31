Tyler, the Creator Drops Deluxe Edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: Stream

Tyler, the Creator has released a deluxe edition of his 2021 album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, featuring eight additional tracks. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The new songs feature appearances from Tyler’s close collaborator A$AP Rocky (“WHARF TALK”), Vince Staples (“STUNTMAN”), and YG (“BOYFRIEND, GIRLFRIEND 2020 Demo”). In a statement, Tyler explained CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST was his first album that left “a lot of songs” on the cutting room floor and he wanted to put out some of the ones that he really loved.

Physical editions of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale include a limited edition 3xLP Geneva Blue vinyl and CD; both come with a 28-page booklet. Pick up your copy at Tyler’s website, which has also been restocked with vinyl for the original edition.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Tyler shared the ostentatious first preview “DOGTOOTH,” in which he boasts about his stature as an artist and flaunts his wealth over a piano-driven instrumental. He followed up with “SORRY NOT SORRY,” a song confronting his past.

In addition to coming in at No. 1 on our Top 50 albums list of 2021, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST landed Tyler his second Grammy for Best Rap Album. Last April, Tyler set a record for the largest vinyl sales week for a hip-hop album after it was released on vinyl.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale Artwork:

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale Tracklist:

01. SIR BAUDELAIRE (feat. DJ Drama)

02. CORSO

03. LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)

04. WUSYANAME (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign)

05. LUMBERJACK

06. HOT WIND BLOWS (feat. Lil Wayne)

07. MASSA

08. RUNITUP (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

09. MANIFESTO (feat. Domo Genesis)

10. SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (feat. Fana Hues and Brent Faiyaz)

11. MOMMA TALK

12. RISE! (feat. DAISY WORLD)

13. BLESSED

14. JUGGERNAUT (feat. Pharrell Williams and Lil Uzi Vert)

15. WILSHIRE

16. SAFARI

17. EVERYTHING MUST GO

18. STUNTMAN (feat. Vince Staples)

19. WHAT A DAY

20. WHARF TALK (feat. A$AP Rocky)

21. DOGTOOTH

22. HEAVEN TO ME

23. BOYFRIEND, GIRLFRIEND 2020 Demo (feat. YG)

24. SORRY NOT SORRY