Tyler, the Creator Confronts His Past on New Single “SORRY NOT SORRY”: Stream

Another new cut from the CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST deluxe edition

Tyler, the Creator’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” video
March 29, 2023 | 1:48pm ET

    Tyler, the Creator has never really been one to ask for forgiveness, but he’s making up for all the apologies he’s missed on the new single “SORRY NOT SORRY.” Out now with an accompanying self-directed music video, it’s another cut from the upcoming deluxe edition of Tyler’s 2021 album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

    The video for “SORRY NOT SORRY” begins with velvet red curtains that open to a stage production starring a whole army of Tylers from eras past: On first pass, we notice references to the covers of Flower Boy, Cherry Bomb, Igor, Wolf, and of course, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Over a sleek instrumental, Tyler rattles off some long-overdue apologies in what appears to be chronological order. He begins by lamenting on how he’s treated his family and old friends: “I’m sorry that the four minutes where you see your son could feel like a chore,” he says.

    As the track progresses, he begins to unpack criticisms he’s faced since entering the public eye, such as coming into his sexuality and whether or not he faced “real struggles” growing up: “Sorry to the guys I had to hide/ Sorry to the girls I had to lie to,” he raps. “Sorry if you gotta dig for info I don’t wanna give/ So you stalk, make up fibs, just to talk about my private life ’cause you’re weird.”

    But one thing Tyler won’t apologize for on “SORRY NOT SORRY” is the success he’s built for himself: “N****s claim you arrogant when they can’t relate to moments of feelin’ great,” he spits. “I got two words: Fuck ’em.” As his alter-egos each depart the stage throughout the video, the final seconds find him in a fist-fight with one last Tyler, seemingly putting those past issues to rest. Stream “SORRY NOT SORRY” below.

    CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale is out this Friday, March 31st, and Tyler announced it with the new song “DOGTOOTH” earlier this week. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST — Consequence‘s favorite album of 2021 —  earned Tyler his second Grammy for Best Rap Album, and went on to set the record for the largest vinyl sales week for a hip-hop album.

