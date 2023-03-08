Menu
Veil of Maya Announce New Album, Unleash Tech-Metal Banger “Red Fur”: Stream

The band's first studio album since 2017, [m]other, arrives May 12th

veil of maya 2023
Veil of Maya, photo by Paige Margulies
March 8, 2023 | 11:58am ET

    Veil of Maya have announced a new studio album titled [m]other, their first LP since 2017. Ahead of the May 12th release date, the band has served up the lead single “Red Fur.”

    The track deftly combines prog, metalcore, and electronic music into four minutes of speaker-pounding chaos. The glitchy beats complement the more standard metalcore elements surprisingly well, and vocalist Lukas Magyar offers bleak ruminations through his screams and clean singing: “No one earned their place / Thrown here by mistake / ’Til they meet their grave / Leave their debt to pay / Suffer.”

    “I got convinced to go to a Rufus Du Sol concert,” said guitarist/songwriter Marc Okubo of the song’s electronic elements. “I was immediately inspired though. The next day, I was like, ‘Let’s combine some of this with our style.’ That explains the electronic opening.”

    As for the record, Magyar called it a “collection of personal experience, history and a touch of my own imagination.”

    “I enjoyed approaching each song in a different way this time around,” he added. “It was certainly challenging at times to find the right mood but when the work was finally complete it seemed to come together very well. I’m thrilled to see how our fans respond!”

    The complete 10-song tracklist for [m]other includes previous one-off singles “Godhead” and “Synthwave Vegan.” You can pre-order the album via Veil of Maya’s website.

    Veil of Maya will be supporting the release of [m]other as part of Avatar’s 2023 US tour package. Dates kick off April 28th in Omaha, Nebraska, and run through May 28th in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. You can buy tickets via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Stream “Red Fur” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    [m]other Artwork:

    veil of maya mother

    [m]other Tracklist:
    01. Tokyo Chainsaw
    02. Artificial Dose
    03. Godhead
    04. [re]connect
    05. Red Fur
    06. Disco Kill Party
    07. Mother pt 4
    08. Synthwave Vegan
    09. Lost Creator
    10. Death Runner

