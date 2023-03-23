Win The Velvet Underground’s Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition) Vinyl Box Set

This Friday, March 24th, Rhino is releasing the Fully Re-Loaded Edition box set of The Velvet Underground’s 1970 classic Loaded. Featuring nearly all the music from the expansive 45th anniversary CD reissue from 2015, this new vinyl collection contains nine LPs and four 7-inches, and it’s limited to just 1,970 copies. Lucky for you, you don’t have to race fans to get in on this incredible boxed set, because we’re giving one away — for free.

Valued at $250, Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition) includes three versions of the album: stereo, mono, and a “full-length” mix that boasts extended takes of “Sweet Jane,” “Rock & Roll,” and “New Age.” The 7-inches include the first-ever vinyl reissue of “Rock & Roll” and the first “Who Loves the Sun” reissue since ’70. There’s also the French single “Head Held High” and the German single “Sweet Jane.”

Also included are a number of demos (“Satellite of Love,” “Sad Song”), early versions (“Lonesome Cowboy Bill,” “Oh! Sweet Nuthin'”), and alternate mixes (“Train ’round the Bend,” “Cool It Down”). Future Lou Reed solo tracks like “Ocean,” “I Love You,” and “Ride into the Sun” also appear.

Filling out the collection are two live concert recordings. First is a May 9th, 1970 Philadelphia performance featuring the band as a trio — Reed, Sterling Morrison, and Doug Yule. Captured by fan Bob Kachnycz, the recording is presented here on vinyl for the very first time. Then there’s the 1972 live album Live at Max’s Kansas City, recorded on August 23rd, 1970 — the day Reed left The Velvet Underground.

It’s all packaged in a deluxe, foil-wrapped slipcase that also houses a poster of the album’s cover art and an illustrated booklet with liner notes from Lenny Kaye. Loaded (Fully-Reloaded Edition) is available in limited supplies at the Rhino store, but why not give yourself a chance to get one of these killer box sets for free? Simply fill out the widget below for your chance to win. (Editor’s Note: If you don’t see the widget, click here).

The Velvet Underground's Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition) Vinyl Box Set Giveaway

Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence and Rhino Entertainment newsletters.

Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition) Tracklist:

Loaded: Original Album (Remastered)

Side One

01. Who Loves The Sun

02. Sweet Jane

03. Rock & Roll

04. Cool It Down

05. New Age

Side Two

01. Head Held High

02. Lonesome Cowboy Bill

03. I Found A Reason

04. Train ’round The Bend

05. Oh! Sweet Nuthin’

Loaded: Promotional Mono Version (Remastered)

Side One

01. Who Loves The Sun

02. Sweet Jane

03. Rock & Roll

04. Cool It Down

05. New Age

Side Two

01. Head Held High

02. Lonesome Cowboy Bill

03. I Found A Reason

04. Train ’round The Bend

05. Oh! Sweet Nuthin’

Loaded: Full-Length Version (Remastered)

Side One

01. Who Loves The Sun

02. Sweet Jane – Full-Length Version *

03. Rock & Roll – Full-Length Version *

04. Cool It Down

05. New Age – Full-Length Version *

Side Two

01. Head Held High

02. Lonesome Cowboy Bill

03. I Found A Reason

04. Train ’round The Bend

05. Oh! Sweet Nuthin’

Loaded – Fully Loaded Version (Remastered)

Side One

01. Ride Into The Sun – Session Outtake *

02. Ocean – Session Outtake *

03. I Love You – Session Outtake *

04. I’m Sticking With You – Session Outtake *

05. Rock & Roll – Demo *

06. Sad Song – Demo *

Side Two

01. I Found A Reason – Demo *

02. Satellite Of Love – Demo *

03. Oh Gin – Demo *

04. Walk And Talk – Demo *

05. Ocean – Demo *

06. I Love You – Demo *

07. Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall – Demo *

Side Three

01. Cool It Down – Early Version *

02. Sweet Jane – Early Version *

03. Lonesome Cowboy Bill – Early Version *

04. Head Held High – Early Version *

05. Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ – Early Version *

06. Who Loves The Sun – Alternate Mix *

Side Four

01. Sweet Jane – Alternate Mix *

02. Lonesome Cowboy Bill – Alternate Mix *

03. Train ’round The Bend – Alternate Mix *

04. Cool It Down – Alternate Mix *

05. Head Held High – Alternate Mix *

06. Rock & Roll – Alternate Mix *

Live At Max’s Kansas City: Expanded Version (Remastered)

Side One

01. I’m Waiting For The Man

02. White Light/White Heat

03. I’m Set Free

04. Sweet Jane

Side Two

01. Lonesome Cowboy Bill

02. New Age

03. Beginning To See The Light

04. I’ll Be Your Mirror

Side Three

01. Pale Blue Eyes

02. Candy Says

03. Sunday Morning

04. After Hours

Side Four

01. Femme Fatale

02. Some Kinda Love

03. Lonesome Cowboy Bill – Version Two

Live At Second Fret, Philadelphia (1970)

Side One

01. I’m Waiting For The Man *

02. What Goes On *

03. Cool It Down *

Side Two

01. Sweet Jane *

02. Rock & Roll *

03. Some Kinda Love *

Side Three

01. New Age *

02. Candy Says *

03. Head Held High *

Side Four

01. Train ’round The Bend *

02. Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ *

7-Inch Singles

01. Head Held High b/w Train ’round The Bend – French Picture Sleeve

02. Rock & Roll b/w Lonesome Cowboy Bill – Cotillion Sleeve

03. Sweet Jane b/w Rock & Roll – German Picture Sleeve

04. Who Loves The Sun b/w Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ – Cotillion Sleeve

* = vinyl debut