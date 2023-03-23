How to Register as a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster

The Verified Fan system is Ticketmaster’s attempt to ensure that devoted fans have access to highly anticipated tour pre-sales, and to combat buyers whose only interest is to purchase in bulk and resell the tickets at a higher value. If you planned on attending Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, or SZA shows this year, then you’re likely familiar with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Pre-Sale program. But for many, the Verified Fan program is another mysterious aspect of Ticketmaster, and leaves a lot to be explained.

If you’re interested in attending future tour dates supported by Ticketmaster, then here’s a helpful guide to navigating Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Pre-Sale program.

What Is Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program?

The Verified Fan program assists artists in selling more of their tickets directly to genuine fans instead of scalpers and resellers. A registration and verification process is employed to vet fans before they buy tickets and to block bots and scalpers. Though not every Verified Fan is guaranteed to secure tickets, it’s an easy way to increase your odds of purchasing face value tickets for high-profile tours.

How Do I Register as a Verified Fan?

Advertisement

Related Video

Each artist uses a custom Verified Fan registration page for every tour, so you’ll have to register individually for each tour you want to access. If you haven’t already, you’ll also need to create a Ticketmaster account to register as a Verified Fan.

Once you log in to your Ticketmaster account, you can select the registration page for the tour you want to attend. From there, you will select your preferred show(s) of the tour and enter your email and phone number.

When you’ve submitted your registration, Ticketmaster will verify each request and review your account to assure that you’re not a bot or a scalper, just a fan looking to see your favorite artist.

Advertisement

After Ticketmaster reviews your registration request, they’ll send an email confirming your request the night before the sale begins. If approved, Ticketmaster will text an access code unique to you and you only; the code will be applicable when the Verified Fan pre-sale begins and cannot be shared or sold.

What If I’ve Registered, But I’ve Been Placed on the Waitlist?

For higher profile tours, like Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” there are a limited amount of Verified Fans approved to purchase tickets during the pre-sale period. So, Ticketmaster employs a lottery system to determine which fans will receive an access code for the sale, and which are put on a waitlist.

If you’re placed on the waitlist and tickets remain on the day of the sale, Ticketmaster may text you an access code allowing you to purchase tickets. Whether you’re on the waitlist or not, an access code does not guarantee tickets; it just allows you to participate in the sale.