Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Paramount Eyes Vertigo Remake Starring Robert Downey Jr.

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight

Advertisement
robert downey jr vertigo remake
Robert Downey Jr., photo by Gage Skidmore
March 23, 2023 | 6:32pm ET

    A remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo may be on the way at Paramount Pictures, with Robert Downey Jr. at its center and Steven Knight writing its script.

    Vertigo was originally produced by Paramount back in 1958, and according to Deadline, Hitchcock’s estate favored the studio for handling the new production. The original film starred James Stewart as John “Scottie” Ferguson, a former police detective who has developed a fear of heights and vertigo. After leaving the force, Ferguson is hired by an acquaintance to follow his wife and investigate her strange behavior. It was the first movie to use the dolly zoom, an effect that distorts perspective, mimicking Ferguson’s disorientation.

    In the upcoming iteration, Downey will take on Stewart’s starring role, as well as produce alongside his wife, Susan Downey, and John Davis and John Fox. It’s not the only period remake Downey’s been involved with in recent years — the Iron Man actor and Susan Downey are also producers on the HBO series Perry Mason, in which Downey originally planned to star. This summer, Downey will appear in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Knight previously created the original series Peaky Blinders and See and directed the films Hummingbird, Locke, and Serenity. He’s also behind FX’s recent adaptations of Charles Dickens classics like A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations, and — this is 100% true — was the original creator of game show behemoth Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Latest Stories

cameron crowe joni mitchell biopic folk singer songwriter movie film news report

Cameron Crowe Making a Joni Mitchell Film: Report

March 23, 2023

primus tool benefit concert

Primus to Perform with Tool's Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor at Benefit Concert for Filmmaker Jimmy Hayward

March 23, 2023

kyle mooney y2k a24 movie comedy Rachel Zegler Alicia Silverstone Tim Heidecker

SNL Alum Kyle Mooney Directing A24 Comedy Y2K Starring Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone

March 23, 2023

Cheech and Chong biopic is on the way

A Cheech and Chong Biopic Is on the Way

March 22, 2023

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey pulled by cinemas in Hong Kong

Winnie the Pooh Horror Film Pulled by Hong Kong Cinemas

March 22, 2023

KISS biopic 2024

KISS Biopic Coming to Netflix in 2024

March 22, 2023

Radiohead's Creep video / Renfield (Universal Pictures)

Radiohead's "Creep" Soundtracks New Renfield Trailer: Watch

March 22, 2023

Jason Isbell HBO documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed trailer watch

HBO Unveils Trailer for Jason Isbell Documentary Running with Our Eyes Closed: Watch

March 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paramount Eyes Vertigo Remake Starring Robert Downey Jr.

Menu Shop Search Newsletter