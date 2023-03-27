Australian Band Private Function Releasing Vinyl Record Filled with Urine

Vinyl is back and grosser than ever: An Australian band called Private Function are releasing their new album 370HSSV 0773H with a limited “Gold” pressing of 50 LPs that have each been infused with the band members’ own urine.

The Melbourne rockers shared the news in an Instagram reel of the members emerging from the bathroom, each with their respective containers filled with yellow liquid. “Congratulations to the 50 people who ordered the ‘Gold’ version of our new record,” reads the caption. “You just bought a liquid disc full of our piss. We worked with local legends @saltydog.records to build the world’s first piss filled record, it turns out it’s really hard.”

If their claims are true, this pee-filled LP (L-pee?) legally cannot be sold in South Australia, which has us wondering how many other Australian bands have tried to pull a similar stunt. Due to its rather experimental nature, Private Function haven’t yet revealed what exactly the urine pressing will look like, but we’re thinking its ‘Gold’ nickname gives us a pretty good idea. The band signed off with a final request: “Please don’t use our DNA to commit crimes.”

Private Function like to make their physical releases extra memorable: As the Aussie blog The Music points out, another edition of 370HSSV 0773H features a sleeve that acts as a scratch-off lottery ticket with a potential $2,999 prize. 370HSSV 0773H comes out in its non-piss form this Friday, March 31st, and pre-orders are ongoing. See Private Function’s post about the piss vinyl below.

This is a pretty lucrative time for creative LP releases. A recent report states that in 2022, vinyl outsold CDs for the first time since 1987.