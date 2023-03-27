Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Australian Band Private Function Releasing Vinyl Record Filled with Urine

Private Function say it's the "world's first piss-filled record"

Advertisement
Urine record
Photo via Shutterstock
Follow
March 27, 2023 | 12:05pm ET

    Vinyl is back and grosser than ever: An Australian band called Private Function are releasing their new album 370HSSV 0773H with a limited “Gold” pressing of 50 LPs that have each been infused with the band members’ own urine.

    The Melbourne rockers shared the news in an Instagram reel of the members emerging from the bathroom, each with their respective containers filled with yellow liquid. “Congratulations to the 50 people who ordered the ‘Gold’ version of our new record,” reads the caption. “You just bought a liquid disc full of our piss. We worked with local legends @saltydog.records to build the world’s first piss filled record, it turns out it’s really hard.”

    If their claims are true, this pee-filled LP (L-pee?) legally cannot be sold in South Australia, which has us wondering how many other Australian bands have tried to pull a similar stunt. Due to its rather experimental nature, Private Function haven’t yet revealed what exactly the urine pressing will look like, but we’re thinking its ‘Gold’ nickname gives us a pretty good idea. The band signed off with a final request: “Please don’t use our DNA to commit crimes.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Private Function like to make their physical releases extra memorable: As the Aussie blog The Music points out, another edition of 370HSSV 0773H features a sleeve that acts as a scratch-off lottery ticket with a potential $2,999 prize. 370HSSV 0773H comes out in its non-piss form this Friday, March 31st, and pre-orders are ongoing. See Private Function’s post about the piss vinyl below.

    This is a pretty lucrative time for creative LP releases. A recent report states that in 2022, vinyl outsold CDs for the first time since 1987.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Tyler the Creator CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST deluxe The Estate Sale DOGTOOTH new song video

Tyler, the Creator Announces Deluxe Edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, Shares "DOGTOOTH": Stream

March 27, 2023

parannoul after the night

파란노을 (Parannoul) Drops Live Album After the Night: Stream

March 25, 2023

Spirit Adrift new album

Spirit Adrift Announce New Album, Unleash Single "Death Won't Stop Me": Stream

March 24, 2023

muna my heart will go on celine dion pop music news cover listen watch stream triple j like a version

MUNA Turn "My Heart Will Go On" Into Indie-Pop Perfection: Watch

March 24, 2023

Brian Eno Who Are We new song video FOREVER VOICELESS

Brian Eno Shares New Song "Who Are We": Stream

March 24, 2023

Pete Townshend Can't Outrun the Truth new solo song video stream

Pete Townshend Shares "Can't Outrun the Truth," His First Solo Single in 29 Years: Stream

March 24, 2023

linkin park lost

Linkin Park Unveil Second Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Fighting Myself": Stream

March 24, 2023

caroline rose art of forgetting new album track by track breakdown

Caroline Rose Breaks Down New Album The Art of Forgetting Track by Track: Exclusive

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Australian Band Private Function Releasing Vinyl Record Filled with Urine

Menu Shop Search Newsletter