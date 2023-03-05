Violent Femmes Announce Tour Dates Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Debut Album

Violent Femmes have unveiled 2023 US tour dates to celebrate their 1983 self-titled debut’s 40th anniversary with “cover-to-cover” performances of the album’s entire tracklist.

The tour launches in Ventura, California on May 6th and hits Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, and more before wrapping at Denver’s Levitt Pavilion on May 21st. The early summer trek also includes a performance in San Diego with the San Diego Symphony on May 10th. Elsewhere, they will be supported by Jesse Ahern.

Tickets to select shows are available now via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Violent Femmes, the slow-brewing seminal indie-rock success, contained the band’s definitive sing-along single and one of the 50 best punk songs ever, “Blister in the Sun,” as well as classic cuts like “Add It Up,” “Please Do Not Go,” and “Gone Daddy Gone,” one of the greatest debut singles of all time. Impressively, the group’s live lineup still boasts founding members Gordon Gano and Brian Ritchie, four decades later.

Earlier this month, the indie-punk oddballs announced an exclusive picture-disc Record Store Day release for their self-titled album’s 40th anniversary. The limited stock has been capped at six thousand copies to drop on April 22nd.

Violent Femmes 2023 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall *

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre *

05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

05/11 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

05/12 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center *

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *

05/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

05/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion *

* = w/ Jesse Ahern

^ = w/ San Diego Symphony