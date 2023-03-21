Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” is ubiquitous at sporting events around the world. For the Virginia Tech Hokies, it has become a universal rallying cry for their various athletic programs.

When the Hokies locked up the No. 1 seed in the women’s NCAA basketball tournament, they also garnered home-court advantage, hosting the first two rounds at their own Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg. However, the NCAA treats tournament games as if they’re at a neutral site in an effort to keep the on-campus contests as fair as possible. That means no “Enter Sandman,” or the university would face a fine.

Well, the Virginia Tech student body, aka the Cassell Guard, had other ideas. At the tipoff of the Hokies’ matchup against 16-seed Chattanooga on Friday, the crowd belted out “Enter Sandman” a cappella, impressively singing the song in chorus. They were still singing when Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore sunk the first 3-pointer of the game.

The Hokies went on to win by an impressive 58-33 margin, advancing to a Sunday matchup against ninth-seeded South Dakota State. Once again, the student section sang “Enter Sandman” at the tip. And once again, the Hokies went on to win 72-60. They’ll next face No. 4 Tennessee in a Sweet 16 matchup in Seattle.

The tradition of playing “Enter Sandman” before Virginia Tech games dates all the way back to the 2000 football season. Songs by Guns N’ Roses (“Welcome to the Jungle”) and Alan Parsons Project (“Sirius”) were also considered, with Metallica ultimately getting the nod as the team’s entrance music.

As for Metallica, fans can catch the metal legends on their 2023-2024 world tour in support of their upcoming album, 72 Seasons, due April 14th. Tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s shows are available here.

Below you can watch the Virginia Tech crowd sing “Enter Sandman” at both of the women’s basketball team’s first two tournament games.

After @NCAA banned Enter Sandman from being played at tip-off, this is how Hokie Nation responded. pic.twitter.com/uN2wDYdW1I — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) March 17, 2023