Ween Announce 2023 US Tour

Ween have mapped out a 2023 US tour marking their first national headlining run since reuniting in 2016.

The newly announced 14-show trek follows a brief string of April dates and kicks off on July 28th in Los Angeles. After that, Ween will head to Kansas City, Chicago, New York, and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado before wrapping on September 16th in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. See their full tour schedule below.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on March 23rd (use access code OPENER).

Gene and Dean Ween reunited with drummer Claude Coleman, Jr., bassist Dave Dreiwitz, and keyboardist Glenn McClelland for a Colorado residency in 2016. Though the band have been on the road for multiple-night stands since then, they haven’t embarked on a proper tour until now.

Ween 2023 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

04/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

06/29-7/2 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/30 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

08/01 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

08/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

08/05 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Field

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Outdoors

09/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/12 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

09/14 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/15 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom

09/16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom