Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ween Announce 2023 US Tour

Including dates in Chicago, New York, and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Advertisement
Ween 2023 us tour dates schedule tickets
Ween, photo by Paul Citone
Follow
March 21, 2023 | 1:35pm ET

    Ween have mapped out a 2023 US tour marking their first national headlining run since reuniting in 2016.

    The newly announced 14-show trek follows a brief string of April dates and kicks off on July 28th in Los Angeles. After that, Ween will head to Kansas City, Chicago, New York, and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado before wrapping on September 16th in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. See their full tour schedule below.

    Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on March 23rd (use access code OPENER).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Gene and Dean Ween reunited with drummer Claude Coleman, Jr., bassist Dave Dreiwitz, and keyboardist Glenn McClelland for a Colorado residency in 2016. Though the band have been on the road for multiple-night stands since then, they haven’t embarked on a proper tour until now.

    Ween 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    04/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    06/29-7/2 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
    07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    07/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    07/30 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
    08/01 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    08/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    08/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
    08/05 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
    09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Field
    09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Outdoors
    09/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    09/12 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
    09/14 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
    09/15 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom
    09/16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

black country new road live at bush hall new album 2023 stream

Black Country, New Road Announce New Live Album Live at Bush Hall

March 21, 2023

Mudvayne coal chamber gwar tour

Mudvayne Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Coal Chamber, GWAR, and More

March 21, 2023

bully lucky for you days move slow indie rock new album single listen tour dates

Bully Announces New Album Lucky for You, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

March 21, 2023

Geese 3D Country new album artwork tracklist release date song video

Geese Announce New Album 3D Country, Share Title Track: Stream

March 21, 2023

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates uk europe how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel's 2023 Tour

March 21, 2023

Peter Gabriel to go on tour in 2023

Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour [Updated]

March 21, 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band circa 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada [UPDATED]

March 21, 2023

Jon Pardi tickets 2023 tour presale code onsale live shows dates

How to Get Tickets to Jon Pardi's 2023 Tour

March 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ween Announce 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter