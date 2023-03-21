Ween Announce 2023 US Tour

Ween have mapped out a 2023 US tour marking their first national headlining run since reuniting in 2016.
The newly announced 14-show trek follows a brief string of April dates and kicks off on July 28th in Los Angeles. After that, Ween will head to Kansas City, Chicago, New York, and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado before wrapping on September 16th in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. See their full tour schedule below.
Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on March 23rd (use access code OPENER).
Gene and Dean Ween reunited with drummer Claude Coleman, Jr., bassist Dave Dreiwitz, and keyboardist Glenn McClelland for a Colorado residency in 2016. Though the band have been on the road for multiple-night stands since then, they haven’t embarked on a proper tour until now.
Ween 2023 Tour Dates:
04/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
04/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
04/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
06/29-7/2 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/30 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
08/01 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
08/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
08/05 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Field
09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Outdoors
09/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/12 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
09/14 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/15 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom
09/16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom