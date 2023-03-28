Menu
Brace for Impact: Wes Anderson Reveals Out-of-This-World Cast for New Film Asteroid City

Arriving in theaters nationwide on June 23rd

Wes Anderson Asteroid City cast poster
Wes Anderson, photo by Heather Kaplan
March 28, 2023 | 10:47am ET

    Wes Anderson’s new film, Asteroid City, may just feature his most stacked cast ever.

    As previously reported, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, and Tilda Swinton are some of the big names featured in the film, along with Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, and Bryan Cranston. And that’s not even half of the cast.

    Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Hong Chau, Liev Schreiber, Matt Dillon, Stephen Park, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, Tony Revolori, and Jake Ryan are also listed on the newly revealed poster (see below). One missing name is Bill Murray, who was originally cast in the film, but was replaced by Carell after contracting COVID-19 shortly before production was scheduled to begin.

    Related Video

    Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The official logline reads as follows: “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

    Anderson directed the movie and co-wrote the story with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola. It was produced by Anderson with Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson. Anderson’s last film was 2021’s The French Dispatch, and his next project after Asteroid City will be an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

    Asteroid City will arrive in select theaters on Friday, June 16th — one week ahead of its nationwide release. Stay tuned for the trailer, which will drop tomorrow, March 29th.

    Wes Anderson Asteroid City new movie poster

