Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City has upwards of 20 big-name stars in its credits, and in the first trailer for the project, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and more come together to populate a 1950s city forever changed by celestial bodies. Watch the trailer below.

The fictional Asteroid City houses a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that is, per the film’s official logline, “spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.” Jeffrey Wright, Margot Robbie, and Tilda Swinton also feature in the cast, as do Steve Carell, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Hong Chau, Liev Schreiber, Matt Dillon, Stephen Park, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, Tony Revolori, and Jake Ryan.

The film hits select theaters on Friday, June 16th, then has a nationwide release on June 23rd. Anderson wrote the movie, which follows 2021’s The French Dispatch, with Roman Coppola. After Asteroid City, the filmmaker will adapt Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix.

Asteroid City Film Trailer

Advertisement

Asteroid City Film Stills