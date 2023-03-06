Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe

Natalie Mering is taking her glowing heart to more cities across the globe. Today, the Weyes Blood musician unveiled a new run of North American headlining shows, as well as tour dates in the UK and Europe, in support of And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her great album from last year.

Weyes Blood still has quite a few headlining dates remaining in North America, including stops in Chicago, Vancouver, Portland, Dallas, and more in the coming weeks. She’ll then embark on her first handful of international dates, including an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

A leg of North American shows follows beginning in August, with a string of newly announced headlining dates taking place in between her opening slot supporting Beck and Phoenix’s own co-headlining tour. She’ll then return to Europe in October for even morning tour.

Advertisement

Related Video

A fan ticket pre-sale begins begins Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, March 10th via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to Weyes Blood’s North American shows are also available via Stubhub, and tickets to her UK/European dates are available via Viagogo.

Revisit our conversation with Mering about And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow here.

Weyes Blood 2023 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

04/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/24 – Bexhill-on-Sea, UK @ Colours Festival

06/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ ZOOM

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/12 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo

10/29 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala la Paqui

10/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo

11/02 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

11/03 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/04 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/07 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

11/08 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)

11/09 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

11/12 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

11/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

11/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Advertisement

* = w/ Beck and Phoenix