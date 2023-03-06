Menu
Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe

Supporting her recent album And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Weyes Blood, photo by Neil Krug
March 6, 2023 | 12:51pm ET

    Natalie Mering is taking her glowing heart to more cities across the globe. Today, the Weyes Blood musician unveiled a new run of North American headlining shows, as well as tour dates in the UK and Europe, in support of And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her great album from last year.

    Weyes Blood still has quite a few headlining dates remaining in North America, including stops in Chicago, Vancouver, Portland, Dallas, and more in the coming weeks. She’ll then embark on her first handful of international dates, including an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

    A leg of North American shows follows beginning in August, with a string of newly announced headlining dates taking place in between her opening slot supporting Beck and Phoenix’s own co-headlining tour. She’ll then return to Europe in October for even morning tour.

    Related Video

    A fan ticket pre-sale begins begins Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, March 10th via Ticketmaster.

    Tickets to Weyes Blood’s North American shows are also available via Stubhub, and tickets to her UK/European dates are available via Viagogo.

    Revisit our conversation with Mering about And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow here.

    Weyes Blood 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    03/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    03/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    03/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
    03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    03/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    03/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    03/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
    03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    03/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    03/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    04/01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
    04/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/24 – Bexhill-on-Sea, UK @ Colours Festival
    06/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
    06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ ZOOM
    06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
    08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
    08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
    08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
    08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    08/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
    09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *
    09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    09/12 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    09/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
    10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo
    10/29 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
    10/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala la Paqui
    10/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo
    11/02 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
    11/03 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    11/04 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
    11/07 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
    11/08 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)
    11/09 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma
    11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
    11/12 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
    11/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (Pitchfork Music Festival London)
    11/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

    * = w/ Beck and Phoenix

Artists

