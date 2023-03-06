Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe

Natalie Mering is taking her glowing heart to more cities across the globe. Today, the Weyes Blood musician unveiled a new run of North American headlining shows, as well as tour dates in the UK and Europe, in support of And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her great album from last year.
Weyes Blood still has quite a few headlining dates remaining in North America, including stops in Chicago, Vancouver, Portland, Dallas, and more in the coming weeks. She’ll then embark on her first handful of international dates, including an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.
A leg of North American shows follows beginning in August, with a string of newly announced headlining dates taking place in between her opening slot supporting Beck and Phoenix’s own co-headlining tour. She’ll then return to Europe in October for even morning tour.
A fan ticket pre-sale begins begins Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, March 10th via Ticketmaster.
Tickets to Weyes Blood’s North American shows are also available via Stubhub, and tickets to her UK/European dates are available via Viagogo.
Revisit our conversation with Mering about And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow here.
Weyes Blood 2023 Tour Dates:
03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
03/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
04/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/24 – Bexhill-on-Sea, UK @ Colours Festival
06/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ ZOOM
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *
09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/12 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo
10/29 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
10/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala la Paqui
10/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo
11/02 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
11/03 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/04 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/07 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
11/08 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)
11/09 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma
11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
11/12 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
11/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (Pitchfork Music Festival London)
11/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
* = w/ Beck and Phoenix