Weyes Blood Performs “God Turn Me Into a Flower” on Colbert: Watch

From her new album And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
March 31, 2023 | 10:07am ET

    Weyes Blood stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to deliver an emotional rendition of “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” Watch the performance below.

    Natalie Mering took the studio stage in an elegant white gown as she sang the enchanting ballad, backed by a small accompanying band that included synths and orchestral strings. But her voice was certainly the focus, as spotlights and film footage gleamed behind her. Finally, as the track reached its emotional peak, Mering’s “heart” began to glow.

    The performance comes as Mering is in the midst of supporting her new album, And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Met with widespread acclaim, the record shows the 34-year-old exploring themes of denial and doom in society, but hones in on an inspiring message of light overcoming darkness. “I think when things get really dark, the best thing to do is focus in on the light,” Mering told Consequence in an interview.

    Beyond the Late Show, Mering has also embarked on an ongoing world tour, which includes stops across North America and Europe, and a few opening dates for Beck and Phoenix. Read more about the tour and check out all Mering’s upcoming dates here. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    In addition to her own release, Mering also appeared on John Cale’s “STORY OF BLOOD,” which debuted last fall and is included on Cale’s first album of original material in a decade, MERCY. Read more about that collaboration here.

Weyes Blood Performs "God Turn Me Into a Flower" on Colbert: Watch

