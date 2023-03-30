Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson Fumble Watergate Burglaries in White House Plumbers Trailer: Watch

“I do not bend and I do not break,” brags Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy in the trailer for HBO’s upcoming Watergate series White House Plumbers. While that may have been true when it came to holding his hand in a candle flame, it didn’t do him any good as a political operative, as history went on to show.

Theroux stars opposite Woody Harrelson’s E. Howard Hunt in the satirical drama, which goes behind the scenes of how the bumbling pair “failed upward” to the Committee to Re-Elect the President and decided to break into the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate Complex in order to spy on the opposition.

In the clip, Hunt and Liddy fail in their first attempt at a break-in thanks to an incompetent lockpicker, only to be thwarted again after they try the bold approach of walking straight through the front door. When they’re tasked with cleaning up their mess, Liddy lets it slip that they actually tried a total of three times. Watch the full trailer for White House Plumbers below.

White House Plumbers was created, written, and executive produced by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck. David Mandel (Veep) served as director and also executive produced with Theroux and Harrelson. The cast is rounded out by Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz, Kathleen Turner, Kim Coates, and more.

The five-episode limited series premieres May 1st on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream on HBO Max.