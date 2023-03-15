Menu
Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky 2023: Sylvan Esso, Father John Misty Top Lineup

Also featuring Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, and more

wilco sky blue sky lineup sylvan esso father john misty lucinda williams lineup indie rock folk music news tickets
Sylvan Esso, Wilco, and Father John Misty (photos by Ben Kaye)
March 15, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    Wilco are heading back to Mexico this December for their Sky Blue Sky Festival. They’ve unveiled the full lineup for its 2023 iteration today, which includes Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso, and Lucinda Williams.

    Wilco themselves, of course, are also featured on the lineup for Sky Blue Sky 2023, where they’ll play three shows throughout the four-day festival at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Other notable names on the poster include Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, Built to Spill, Bartees Strange, and Cate Le Bon, as well as a solo set from Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.

    “Sky Blue Sky is something we feel lucky we get to do, and look forward to every time we put one together,” Tweedy writes in a press release. “We love sharing music with our friends, and we love getting together with everyone in the sun. It’s nice to step out from under the clouds every now and then.”

    Sky Blue Sky’s resort setting means fans have the option to turn the music festival into an all-inclusive vacation, with all meals, beverages, concerts, and activities included. Daily activities offered include morning yoga, poolside games, artist-hosted workshops, and more. Additionally, guests can book off-site excursions to explore Riviera Maya.

    Ticket pre-sale for returning Sky Blue Sky guests opens March 21st, with general sale starting March 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET. Grab yours at the festival’s website. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the site’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Sky Blue Sky 2023 goes down December 2nd-5th. See the poster with the full lineup below.

    If you can’t make it to Mexico this winter, Wilco are also embarking on a Spring 2023 tour in support of last summer’s double album Cruel Country. It begins later this month, and includes an appearance at Charleston, South Carolina’s High Water Festival. Remaining tickets are available at here.

