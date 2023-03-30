Menu
Wilco Perform “Tired of Taking It Out on You” on Seth Meyers: Watch

In a sitdown with Meyers, Jeff Tweedy also roasted Late Night bandleader Fred Armisen for owing his wife "a lot of money"

Wilco on Late Night with Seth Meyers, photo by Lloyd Bishop/NBC
March 30, 2023 | 11:44am ET

    Jeff Tweedy fans were treated to an extra serving of the artist on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night. After the frontman sat down with the comedian for an interview, he and his buddies in Wilco hit the stage to perform their song “Tired of Taking It Out on You.”

    Released as the second single from Wilco’s 20222 double album Cruel Country, “Tired of Taking It Out on You” reflects how we as a society treat each other. To that end, the group’s subdued performance accompanied Tweedy’s contemplative lyrics. Watch Wilco run through “Tired of Taking It Out on You” below.

    In Tweedy’s chat with Meyers, however, he decided to take it out on Late Night bandleader Fred Armisen for owing his wife Sue Miller “a lot of money.” Armisen got his big break while opening for Wilco doing standup after he was hired to work the door at Miller’s Chicago club Lounge Ax. In return, he signed a definitely real “legal document” promising her half of his earnings.

    However, when Miller confronted Armisen about not following through, the latter made a new “legal document” in the form of a video promising 75% of “all money brought in by any comedy or entertainment” instead. After they showed the clip, Meyers and Armisen joked that he’s probably made about “12 to 15 grand” as an entertainer. Watch the full segment below.

    The band are currently on the road supporting last year’s double album Cruel Country, and tickets are on sale now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. Additionally, their Sky Blue Sky festival returns to Mexico this December with a bill that also features Father John Misty, Lucinda Williams, Sylvan Esso, and more.

    Consequence sat down with both Tweedy and Horsegirl, Wilco’s fellow Chicago indie rockers, for an interview about their current tour together. Revisit that chat here.

