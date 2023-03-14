Willie Nelson has announced the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Over the course of 16 shows taking place between June and August, the 89-year-old music legend will share the stage with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price.

The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour also features Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, Whiskey Myers, and Particle Kid performing in select cities. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day earlier on Thursday, March 16th (use access code OPENER).

Advertisement

Related Video

Prior to launching the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with a pair of all-star concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and more. Tickets to those shows are available here.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2023 Dates:

06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Advertisement

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

Advertisement

07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Advertisement

07/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Advertisement

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Advertisement

08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid