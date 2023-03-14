Menu
Willie Nelson Announces 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, and More

John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price will also appear at select dates

willie nelson cancels indoor concerts covid 19
Willie Nelson, photo via ACL/PBS
March 14, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    Willie Nelson has announced the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Over the course of 16 shows taking place between June and August, the 89-year-old music legend will share the stage with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price.

    The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour also features Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, Whiskey Myers, and Particle Kid performing in select cities. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day earlier on Thursday, March 16th (use access code OPENER).

    Prior to launching the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with a pair of all-star concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and more. Tickets to those shows are available here.

    Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2023 Dates:

    06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
    Trampled By Turtles
    Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
    Particle Kid

    06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
    Trampled By Turtles
    Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
    Particle Kid

    06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
    Trampled By Turtles
    Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
    Particle Kid

    06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Margo Price
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Whiskey Myers
    Flatland Cavalry
    Brittney Spencer
    Particle Kid

    07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Whiskey Myers
    Brittney Spencer
    Particle Kid
    More To Be Announced

    07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Kurt Vile and The Violators
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Gov’t Mule
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    07/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Gov’t Mule
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Kathleen Edwards
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    08/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Marcus King
    Flatland Cavalry
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Marcus King
    Kathleen Edwards
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Marcus King
    Kathleen Edwards
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    08/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    John Fogerty
    Kathleen Edwards
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    Willie Nelson & Family
    John Fogerty
    Flatland Cavalry
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    John Fogerty
    Gov’t Mule
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    Outlaw Music Festival 2023

