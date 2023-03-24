Menu
Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates [Updated]

Beginning July 2023

March 24, 2023 | 10:10am ET

    A place off Ocean Avenue is closer than you think, because Yellowcard have today announced 2023 tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album Ocean Avenue.

    The “Ocean Avenue” hitmakers will begin their North American trek July 5th at Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion. They’ll make stops in cities including New York, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more — including a massive hometown show in Jacksonville — before the finale in Portland, Maine on August 18th. The Wild Life will open all shows on the tour, with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin and an Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set providing additional support on varying dates.

    Update: Yellowcard have announced additional shows in Austin, Garden City, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Worcester, Hershey, Syracuse, and Portland. Tickets for these newly announced dates go on sale March 31st via Ticketmaster.

    Tickets for the rest of Yellowcard’s upcoming dates are currently on sale and available here.

    “Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” frontman Ryan Key said in a press release. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

    Yellowcard also brought Ocean Avenue to Riot Fest 2022 last year; revisit our recap here.

    Yellowcard 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    07/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^*
    07/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
    07/08 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
    07/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*
    07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *+
    07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^*
    07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+
    07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^*
    07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+
    07/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*
    07/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*
    07/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^*+
    07/23 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^*+
    07/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^*
    07/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater +
    07/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#
    07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+
    07/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^#+
    08/01 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park – Gallagher Square ^#
    08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+
    08/04 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^#
    08/05 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center +
    08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #+
    08/08 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver #+
    08/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White State Park ^*+
    08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival
    08/13 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Outdoors  ^*+
    08/15 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center ^*+
    08/17 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^*+
    08/18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ^*+

    ^ = w/ Mayday Parade
    * = w/ Story of the Year
    # = w/ Anberlin
    + = w/ Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
    All dates with This Wild Life

