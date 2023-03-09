Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Florence + The Machine’s “Just A Girl” Cover Soundtracks Trailer for YellowJackets Season 2: Watch

Premiering on Sunday, March 26th

Advertisement
yellowjackets season 2
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
March 9, 2023 | 10:19am ET

    Showtime has revealed the trailer for Season 2 of Yellowjackets ahead of its premiere on Sunday, March 26th. It’s soundtracked by a new cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” as performed by Florence + The Machine.

    “I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” says Florence Welch. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

    The hit survival series follows a girls high school soccer team who survive a plane crash in 1996. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown,  Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton portrayed the young versions of the soccer team, while Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessel portrayed their adult counterparts. They will all be returning for Season 2.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Elijah Wood has joined the cast as a citizen detective.

    Watch the trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 and listen to Florence + the Machine’s cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” below.

    Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Christine and the Queens PARANOÏA ANGELS TRUE LOVE to be honest single preorder release date 2023 album

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, Shares "To be honest": Stream

March 8, 2023

veil of maya 2023

Veil of Maya Announce New Album, Unleash Tech-Metal Banger "Red Fur": Stream

March 8, 2023

Robert Smith, Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr

Robert Smith Remixes Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr's "Pretty Boy": Stream

March 8, 2023

dinner party insane

Supergroup Dinner Party Return with New Single "Insane": Stream

March 8, 2023

SQURL Silver Haze new album Berlin '87 song video artwork tracklist

SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan) Announce Debut Album Silver Haze, Share "Berlin '87": Stream

March 8, 2023

roisin murphy coocool dj koze new music single pop dance electronic stream listen

Róisín Murphy Feels "CooCool" on New Single: Stream

March 8, 2023

Dave Lombardo debut solo album

Dave Lombardo Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Journey of the Host": Stream

March 8, 2023

susanna hoffs the deep end

Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album The Deep End, Tackles The Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb": Stream

March 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Florence + The Machine's "Just A Girl" Cover Soundtracks Trailer for YellowJackets Season 2: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter