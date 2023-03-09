Showtime has revealed the trailer for Season 2 of Yellowjackets ahead of its premiere on Sunday, March 26th. It’s soundtracked by a new cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” as performed by Florence + The Machine.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” says Florence Welch. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

The hit survival series follows a girls high school soccer team who survive a plane crash in 1996. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton portrayed the young versions of the soccer team, while Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessel portrayed their adult counterparts. They will all be returning for Season 2.

Related Video

Meanwhile, Elijah Wood has joined the cast as a citizen detective.

Watch the trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 and listen to Florence + the Machine’s cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” below.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer