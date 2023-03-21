Yellowjackets: Remember Season 1 to Take the Sting Out of Season 2

It’s been over a year now since Yellowjackets, AKA your favorite show about teen-soccer-players-turned-cannibals, ended its first season on a series of major cliffhangers. In the past, the Yellowjackets soccer team is diving headfirst into some culty mischief while stranded in the wilderness; in the present, an assortment of decapitated heads have appeared in the basement of one of the ex-players, and multiple murders have been committed. And that’s just scratching the surface.

If you need a refresher prior to Season 2, which premieres on March 26th on Showtime, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where we left all of Yellowjackets’ main characters at the end of Season 1 — in both the 1990s storyline, as well as the present.

Shauna Shipman (Sophie Nélisse, Melanie Lynskey)

Where Young Shauna Is At the End of Season 1: Shauna (Nélisse) spends the majority of Season 1 harboring a major secret: she has been sleeping with her best friend Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) boyfriend, and is carrying his baby. At the end of the season, Jackie finds out, and the two get into an explosive fight, prompting Jackie to sleep outside.

The next morning, Shauna is devastated to find that Jackie has frozen to death. Will the traumatic loss of her best friend amp up her motivation to escape the woods? Or will it only pull her closer to the dark side?

Where Adult Shauna Is At the End of Season 1: Adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) gets herself into quite the pickle at the end of Season 1: She ends up murdering Adam (Peter Gadiot), the man she was cheating on her husband Jeff with, because she suspected that he was the one blackmailing her about her experiences in the wilderness. Only after stabbing him to death does Shana learn that the blackmailer was actually… wait for it… her desperate-for-cash husband.

Despite this revelation, Shauna allows her co-conspirators and fellow ex-Yellowjackets, Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Misty (Christine Ricci), to believe that Adam was, in fact, the perpetrator – all in an effort to protect herself and her family. Will she be able to keep up the ruse? Only time will tell.

Taissa Turner (Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tawny Cypress)

Where Young Taissa Is At the End of Season 1: Hell-bent on escaping the wilderness, Taissa (Savoy Brown) leads a group of teens away from their base camp to look for help, but their mission is cut short when her girlfriend, Van (Liv Hewson), is attacked by a wolf. Will Taissa eventually be the one that gets the teens out of the woods?

Where Adult Taissa Is At the End of Season 1: Out of every character in Yellowjackets, adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress) might have gotten the most intense Season 1 cliffhanger. Now a successful politician running for senate, Taissa’s picture-perfect life isn’t what it seems; at night, she is consumed by horrific hallucinations and a bizarre dirt-eating habit.

In the final episode of the season, Taissa wins the race for senate, and her personal life subsequently implodes. In their basement, her wife, Simone (Rukiya Bernard), discovers a collection of unnerving objects, including their decapitated dog’s head, as well as a couple of their son Sammy (Aiden Stoxx)’s dolls, which have been dismembered. In addition to showing the fallout of her bizarre, violent actions, Season 2 will hopefully reveal what happened to Taissa in the wilderness to put her in such a precarious mental state as an adult.