YOB Announce 2023 US Tour with Cave In and Pallbearer

YOB have announced a 2023 US tour with support from Cave In and Pallbearer on select dates throughout May and June.

The band will make appearances at the Modified Ghost Festival (May 21st in Vancouver) and Northwest Terror Fest (May 25th in Seattle) before kicking off the tour with two headlining shows — sans Cave In/Pallbearer — on May 26th in Boise, Idaho, and May 27th in Salt Lake City, Utah. From there, YOB will link up with Cave In for the first half of the tour (May 28th in Denver through June 12th in New York City). Pallbearer will then take over support duties from July 13th in New York City through June 24th in Oakland, California.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 10th at noon ET via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

The outing marks YOB’s first extensive US outing since touring in support of 2018’s Our Raw Heart four years ago. Meanwhile, Cave In dropped their acclaimed comeback album, Heavy Pendulum, in 2022, and Pallbearer most recently released their fourth studio album, Forgotten Days in late 2020.

YOB’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Cave In and Pallbearer:

05/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

05/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *

05/30 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

05/31 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

06/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

06/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Mutants of the Monster Fest *

06/03 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs *

06/04 – Louisville, KY @ Portal *

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

06/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

06/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

06/10 – Boston, MA @ Middle East (downstairs) *

06/12 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

06/13 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge #

06/14 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall #

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) #

06/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

06/18 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival #

06/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister #

06/21 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile #

06/22 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick #

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

06/24 – Oakland, CA @ 3rd & Castro #

* = w/ Cave In

# = w/ Pallbearer