Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Marriage Crumbles in You Hurt My Feelings Trailer: Watch

In the new trailer for A24’s You Hurt My Feelings, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character appears to have settled into the perfect middle-aged marriage with her husband Don (Tobias Menzies), but one seemingly minor secret threatens to tear their world apart.

You Hurt My Feelings was written and directed by Nicole Holofcener, and stars Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a critically acclaimed author going through a cold streak. Her loving husband, meanwhile, is a therapist becoming increasingly detached from his patients. Despite their mundane, everyday lives, Beth and Don appear to have a thriving, supportive relationship.

One day, Beth overhears Don telling his brother-in-law (Arian Moayed) what he really thinks of her new book, and the revelation causes her to question everything. “I think I’m going to throw up,” Beth tells her sister (Michaela Watkins). Later on, Don attempts to explain himself, but the damage is done. “You were lying to be encouraging,” Beth retorts.

Watch the full trailer for You Hurt My Feelings below, and be sure to check out our review from Sundance Film Festival.

You Hurt My Feelings marks Holofcener’s second indie collaboration with Louis-Dreyfus. The film’s cast also features David Cross, Jeannie Berlin, Amber Tamblyn, Owen Teague, and Zach Cherry. The movie will be released in theaters on May 26th.