Yusuf / Cat Stevens Announces New Album King of a Land, Shares “Take the World Apart”: Stream

Out June 16th

Yusuf Cat Stevens King of a World
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, photo by Aminah Yusuf
March 15, 2023 | 8:40am ET

    Yusuf / Cat Stevens has readied his 17th album, King of a Land. The LP arrives via BMG / Dark Horse Records on June 16th, while first single “Take the World Apart” is out now.

    Stevens began working on King of a Land way back in 2011, recording with longtime producer Paul Samwell-Smith in bits and pieces at studios in Berlin, Brussels, London, and the South of France. Understandably, the artist calls the finished product a “mosaic.”  “Looking at the jagged journey of my music, beginning as I did in the 60’s, I would say this new record is a mosaic,” Stevens said in a statement. “A very clearly defined description of where I’ve been and who I am.”

    In addition to streaming, King of a Land comes on exclusive white vinyl and a green vinyl package featuring a 36-page booklet of illustrations from cover artist Peter Reynolds. The CD version of the album features Reynolds’ illustrations as well. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Lead single “Take the World Apart” is childlike in its melodic optimism. The song begins with a jovial acoustic guitar and a “Do do, do do do do do” vocal line before Stevens sings about his search for a peaceful life. “I’ll take the world apart/ To find a place for a peaceful heart/ I know I’ve got to find it/ Although I’ll break down the walls of China,” the artist sings. Listen to the chipper track below.

    Stevens’ last album was 2020’s Tea for the Tillerman 2. 

    King of a Land Artwork:

    yusuf cat stevens king of a land artwork

    King of a Land Tracklist:
    01. Train on a Hill
    02. King of a Land
    03. Pagan Run
    04. He Is True
    05. All Nights, All Days
    06. Another Night in the Rain
    07. Things.
    08. Son of Mary
    09. Highness
    10. The Boy Who Knew How to Climb Walls
    11. How Good It Feels
    12. Take the World Apart

