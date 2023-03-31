Menu
Zombie Juice Will Leave You “Dizzy” on New Single with The Underachievers: Stream

From the Flatbush Zombies member's upcoming debut solo album, Love Without Conditions

zombie juice dizzy new song stream love without conditions
Zombie Juice, photo by AP The Angel
March 31, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Flatbush Zombies member Zombie Juice is back with “Dizzy,” the second single from his upcoming debut solo album, Love Without Conditions.

    “Dizzy” reunites Zombie Juice with longtime collaborators The Underachievers, the rap duo who are also part of the Brooklyn supergroup Beast Coast with Flatbush Zombies and Pro Era. Produced by The Underachievers’ Issa Gold, the mesmerizing synths of the instrumental match perfectly with the hypnotic chorus: “Blessing my mind with finessin’/ I turn this shit to obsession/ They’re going to remember my essence.”

    Juice calls out biters on his verse, rapping, “Said she liked my necklace, started relaxing/ When I’m off three drugs like a chain reaction/ Everybody giving gang signs and seein’ what happen/ How you copy all the drip but you callin’ it fashion.”

    The music video for “Dizzy” stitches together behind-the-scenes clips of Zombie Juice performing with The Underachievers in the past. Watch it below.

    Love Without Conditions is out on April 21st via Juice’s own label Terp World and includes the first single, “Hikari.” Last year, fellow Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko released his own solo album, Gothic Luxury. The group’s last LP was 2018’s Vacation in Hellwhile they guested on RZA’s single “Quentin Tarantino” in 2021.

    In October, we caught up with Juice for a Consequestionnaire interview in celebration of our 15th anniversary.

