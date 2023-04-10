Celebrate 4/20 with New Rome & Duddy Good Times CBD Jar and BOGO 25% Off Sale

Every 4/20, we’re reminded to celebrate the good times and throw away the bad. Luckily, Rome & Duddy are here to keep the positive vibes flowing with the latest edition to their Good Times CBD line. Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B are launching a new 4-gram jar of their hit Good Times CBD flower.

Stored in a collectible screenprinted jar, Good Times is a premium, greenhouse-grown, certified organic batch of CBD perfect for any time of day. With a high quality composition, notes of tropical fruits and flora, and a unique blend of including CBG, THCA-A, and Delta 9 THC, this flower guarantees its namesake: Good Times are ahead!

The Good Times Flower Jar can be purchased directly from the Consequence Shop, where you can also get a deal on any of our other CBD lines and products during our special 4/20 sale: Starting April 10th, all CBD products on the Consequence Shop are buy one, get one 25% off.

That includes all GWAR Bud of Gods products such as the Delta-8 vape cartridge, tincture, and gummies; pre-rolled CBD smokes; and accessories like our aluminum dugout, wind-proof ashtray, and more. There’s also our Flower Lab and Koast lines, including high-strength tinctures, full-spectrum gummies, and four different CBD flower strains. Or check out other Good Times products like CBG, CBN, and THC-O gummies; a dugout/flower bundle deal; or our metal and wooden grinders.

The promotion runs April 10th through April 30th, so you have 20 days to celebrate 4/20! Buy now before the sale concludes! (Note: Good Times Flower Jar will not be offered under Consequence‘s 4/20 CBD sale. Instead, check out Good Times’ 4G and 8G mylar bags, which are on sale!).

Check out photos of the Good Times Flower Jar below, and find more CBD products on the Consequence Shop.