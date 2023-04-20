Menu
Aaron Dessner Compares Taylor Swift to Beyoncé and Joni Mitchell

"I don’t think we’ve seen that before"

aaron dessner taylor swift beyonce joni mitchell interview comments
Beyoncé (photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media), Taylor Swift (photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS 23/Getty Images), and Joni Mitchell (photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
April 20, 2023 | 2:35pm ET

    Frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Aaron Dessner had some lofty praise for the superstar in a recent interview with The Telegraph, comparing her “lyrical prowess” to Joni Mitchell and her abilities as an entertainer to those of Beyoncé.

    “She is an incredibly gifted writer, with the lyrical prowess of a Joni Mitchell but also an entertainer on this level of, like, Beyoncé, and I don’t think we’ve seen that before,” The National member said. “She made me so much better than I could have ever imagined on my own. It felt like a lightning bolt hit the house. Because I just do what I do. And then she would be like, ‘Here’s this elaborately written narrative to your sad piano that you played on Cardigan.'”

    Dessner is clearly biased, but he’s seen Swift’s work up close as well as anyone else. Since co-writing and co-producing the bulk of 2020’s folklore and evermore, he’s contributed to Swift’s re-released versions of Fearless and Red, as well as her “3am edition” of Midnights. Last weekend, Dessner surprised fans at two of Swift’s three “The Eras Tour” (grab tickets here) concerts in Tampa, Florida.

    Elsewhere in the interview, Dessner’s bandmate Matt Berninger revealed that both the folklore cut “cardigan” and evermore track “​willow” originally started out as The National songs. “I’d taken a swing at [‘cardigan’] and ‘willow’ and a couple of others, and I wasn’t having a lot of luck, so Aaron sent them to Taylor,” he said. “I always have a lot of music to work on, and I am looking for something to connect emotionally. The reverse has happened too, where Aaron wrote something for Taylor, and I dove right in. It works both ways.”

    The National are set to release First Two Pages of Frankenstein on April 28th and will head out on a supporting tour next month. Tickets are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

