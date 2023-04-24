Menu
Adele Picks Up James Corden for One Final Carpool Karaoke: Watch

Final episode of The Late Late Show will air this Thursday

adele final carpool karaoke the late late show with james corden
Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
April 24, 2023 | 2:00pm ET

    With James Corden’s reign of terror as host of The Late Late Show mercifully coming to an end later this week, Carpool Karaoke brought back his good friend and previous guest Adele to pick him up for one final ride. Watch the replay below.

    For the segment, Adele pretended to wake Corden up by crashing cymbals right next to his head, and then offered to drive him to work for a change before joking about being unable to sing without closing her eyes: “I know that if I crash, you’ll keep it in the fucking edit.”

    After that, they dueted songs including Adele’s monster hit “Rolling in the Deep,” her debut single “Hometown Glory,” a cover of Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” and “I Drink Wine” from her latest album, 30. In a tearful moment, Adele revealed the latter song was inspired by a conversation they had with each other.

    Corden also reminisced about memorable editions of Carpool Karaoke with Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, and Lady Gaga. Of course, Adele’s own appearance in 2016 went viral after she rapped Nicki Minaj’s verse on Kanye West’s “Monster.”

    The final episode of The Late Late Show will air on Thursday, April 27th following a primetime special.

    Meanwhile, Adele’s Las Vegas residency picks back up in June and runs through November. Grab your seats via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

