Aerosmith Appear to Be Teasing a Farewell Tour: “Peace Out”

Hints include a countdown clock and ad banners at various US venues

aerosmith peace out farewell tour
Aerosmith (photo by Amy Harris) and banner ad (via Twitter)
April 26, 2023 | 12:53pm ET

    Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry recently revealed that Aerosmith were going on tour later this year, and it looks like the outing might be their last.

    The band has posted a countdown clock on its website leading up to Monday (May 1st) at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, ad banners have begun to appear at venues like the TD Garden in Boston and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, displaying the Aerosmith logo and the text “Peace Out.”

    All signs point to an official farewell tour announcement on Monday when the countdown hits zero. Last week, we reported on Perry’s comments revealing that the band plans to tour from September into next year, but he made no mention of it being a farewell jaunt.

    Related Video

    “I don’t know if I’m not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it’s gonna start in September and will go into next year,” Perry told New York’s 102.3 WBAB earlier this month. “And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we’re gonna do it.”

    It would be Aerosmith’s first full-blown tour since the four-leg “Aero-Vederci Baby!” tour that ran from 2017 into 2018. Since then, the band kept up its “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency, which called into question Steven Tyler’s health and ability to perform. The residency was postponed at one point when Tyler entered rehab, and the final 2022 shows were canceled due to his lingering health issues.

    aerosmith fall 2023 tour
    Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Will Hit the Road This Fall, Kicks Off His Own Tour

    Perry maintains that Tyler, who recently denied allegations that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s, is “100 percent” better and apparently doing well enough to tour. That said, the 75-year-old Tyler’s health could be a factor behind the band’s decision to call it a day.

    Head back to Heavy Consequence on May 1st for news on Aerosmith’s announcement and possible farewell tour dates. Below you can see one of the “Peace Out” ad banners as captured by a fan outside the TD Garden and shared by rock journalist Mitch Lafon.

