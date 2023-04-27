Agust D's D-Day Album Review -- Part 1: Stanning BTS Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Borahae and happy day ICONIC ARMY, Agust D (SUGA of BTS) has graced us with the official release of D-Day!

Advertisement

Related Video

And because there’s just too much goodness to cover in one episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany have split up their analysis. This week on Stanning BTS, the two take their first look at the new album, running though the music, lyrics, and production of the first half of D-Day: “D-Day,” “Haegum,” “HUH?!” (feat. j-hope), and “AMYGDALA.”

Join Kayla and Bethany as they dive into Agust D’s D-Day, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

It’s National Occupational Therapy Month! Bethany is a dedicated occupational therapist, and this month Stanning BTS wants to thank OTs everywhere for all of the quality care and compassion that you provide your patients with daily. For this month’s charity, Kayla and Bethany wanted to highlight the Stroke Foundation to spotlight the importance of patient after care. Learn how to aid patients, donate, and more here.