Aisha Tyler, Lara Dave, and Josh Singer all join Kyle Meredith to talk about their new Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me. The show tells the story of a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter in order to find the truth about her husband’s mysterious disappearance. Tyler stars along with Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Angourie Rice.

Dave, who wrote the bestselling novel the show is based on, and Singer, her husband and co-creator, tell us how the seeds of the idea came from seeing the wife of Enron’s CEO coming to terms with her husband’s crimes.

“I became subsumed with the idea of: Can we know the people we love? And What does it mean to to try and know the people we love?” Dave explains.

They also touch on the importance of needle drops in The Last Thing He Told Me, which include a Springsteen classic and Emmylou Harris as Garner’s character’s favorite artist. Tyler also nerds out on music, gushing over the time she met Metallica in an elevator, and tells us how doing more directing affects how she enters a role.

Listen to Aisha Tyler, Lara Dave, and Josh Singer talk Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.