Liam Callagher Cosigns AI Oasis Album: “I Sound Mega”

Ever wonder what Oasis would’ve sounded like if they kept making music? Look no further than AIsis, an AI-generated Oasis.

The latest music-artificial intelligence crossover is the project of UK band Breezer. In an interview with The Guardian, Breezer bandmates Bobby Geraghty, Chris Woodgates, and Jon Claire explained that they assigned a Liam Gallagher-inspired AI to sing over their band, which sounds “exactly like Oasis,” according to Geraghty. The result is The Lost Tapes Volume One, “an alternate reality concept album where the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first 3 albums.”

“We just got bored waiting for Oasis to reform,” Geraghty said of AIsis’ origins. “All we have now is Liam and his brother trying to outdo each other. But that isn’t Oasis.”

Claire added, “We just wanted to give people a bit of nostalgia; a what-might-have-been, because we never really got any closure from Oasis. They just got worse and worse over the years, didn’t they?”

For his part, Liam Gallagher is a fan. “It’s better than all the other snizzle out there,” Gallagher wrote in a tweet about the project. He added, “I sound mega.”

Listen to AIsis below and decide for yourself whether The Lost Tapes Volume One is better than, say, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants. At this point, it’s probably as close to new Oasis as we’re going to get, since Liam Gallagher is still calling Noel Gallagher a potato.

Love it or hate it, artificial intelligence continues to make inroads into music. Earlier this week, a fake AI-generated song that mimicked Drake and The Weeknd went viral, and earlier this year David Guetta unveiled a new song at a live set that featured an AI-generated Eminem verse. The generative process has led to all sorts of predictable controversies. In 2022, a fake AI rapper named FN Meka got dropped by label Capitol Records because it had a history of rapping the N-word despite being the project of non-Black creators.