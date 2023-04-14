Alanis Morissette Shares Her Version of Yellowjackets Theme Song

Alanis Morissette has recorded a new version of the Yellowjackets theme song “No Return.”

Morissette’s version debuted in the fourth episode of season two, which aired on Friday.

“I love the original version of ‘No Return,’ It’s just a perfect song,” Morissette said in a statement. “It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane. I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women. I feel honoured to be a part of the legacy of Yellowjackets.”

Previously, Florence + The Machine covered No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” for the trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2.

This summer, Morrissette will take the stage at several American festivals, including Boston Calling, Format Festival in Bentonville, AR, and Sound on Sound in Bridgeport, CT. Get tickets to her upcoming shows here.