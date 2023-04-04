Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Albert Hammond Jr Announces New Album Melodies on Hiatus, 2023 Tour Dates

Plus, The Strokes guitarist shared the lead single "100-99" featuring GoldLink

Advertisement
Albert Hammond Jr Melodies on Hiatus New Album 2023 Tour
Albert Hammond Jr, photo by Ben Kaye
April 4, 2023 | 3:19pm ET

    Albert Hammond Jr, best known as the lead guitarist in The Strokes, has announced his fifth solo album, Melodies on Hiatus, out June 23rd on Red Bull Records. What’s more, he’s shared a handful of supporting tour dates (grab tickets here) and lead single “100-99” featuring Goldlink.

    Besides GoldLink, Melodies on Hiatus features Rainsford, Steve Stevens, and Matt Helders. It was co-written remotely with Simon Wilcox, with premium mastering from Dave Cooley (Paramore, Spoon, Tame Impala) and mixing by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, M83). Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “100-99” was partially inspired by the ’90s hip-hop Hammond Jr grew up listening to, he explained in a statement. “I would always gravitate towards the melodic hooks in the songs I heard on the radio, specifically anything Dr. Dre was producing or rapping on,” he said. “Years later, I noticed myself pulling from the style of those melodic lines in my guitar work, even though it wasn’t obvious to anyone else as I was so directly associated with being in a rock band.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued, “‘100-99’ was something I’ve wanted to do for some time — work with a rapper over a beat and guitar part I wrote — and it’s really exciting that I was able to do it with GoldLink.” Watch the music video, directed by Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg, below.

    The brief “AHJ On Hiatus Tour” kicks off in New York City on September 14th and will make subsequent stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. 

    Advertisement

    Hammond Jr’s last solo album was 2018’s Francis Trouble. Back in January, he told 89.9FM WKCR’s The Shaky Experience that he could see The Strokes never breaking up.

    Melodies on Hiatus Artwork:

    Albert Hammond Jr Melodies on Hiatus

    Melodies on Hiatus Tracklist:
    01. 100-99 (feat. GoldLink)
    02. Downtown Fred
    03. Old Man
    04. Darlin’
    05. Thoughtful Distress (feat. Matt Helders and Steve Stevens)
    06. Libertude
    07. Memo of Hate
    08. Home Again
    09. I Got You
    10. Caught by Night
    11. Dead Air
    12. One Chance
    13. Remember (feat. Rainsford)
    14. 818
    15. Fast Kitten
    16. I’d Never Leave
    17. Never Stop
    18. False Alarm
    19. Alright Tomorrow (feat. Rainsford)

    Albert Hammond Jr 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/14 – New York, NY @ Racket
    09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    09/16 – Windham, NY @ Cave Mountain Festival
    09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
    09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

louise post sleepwalker debut solo album guilty alternative rock stream tour dates tickets music news

Veruca Salt's Louise Post Announces Debut Solo Album and 2023 Tour Dates

April 4, 2023

clutch fall 2023 tour dates

Clutch Add Third Leg to 2023 North American Tour

April 4, 2023

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart album new york comeback bruce springsteen song stream

Lucinda Williams Makes Her "New York Comeback" with Bruce Springsteen: Stream

April 4, 2023

the warning 2023 tour

The Warning Announce Headlining Spring 2023 US Tour

April 4, 2023

Jonas Brothers to play Yankee Stadium

Jonas Brothers to Perform Five Albums in One Night at Yankee Stadium

April 4, 2023

Power Trip Festival tickets 2023 onsale passes presale metallica tool acdc iron maiden ozzy osbourne guns n roses

How to Get Tickets to Power Trip Festival 2023

April 3, 2023

Melanie Martinez tickets 2023 portals tour onsale presale code live shows dates how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Melanie Martinez's 2023 Tour

April 3, 2023

SBTRKT 2023 us uk tour dates days go by new song toro y moi

SBTRKT Announces 2023 Tour, Shares "Days Go By" Featuring Toro y Moi: Stream

April 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Albert Hammond Jr Announces New Album Melodies on Hiatus, 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter