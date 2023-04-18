Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Lana Del Rey to Headline All Things Go Music Festival 2023

All Things Go Music Festival will expand to two days in 2023 with a star-studded, women-led bill featuring Maggie Rogers, Lana Del Rey, boygenius, and more.

Taking place September 30th and October 1st at Merriweather Post Pavillion in Columbia, Maryland, the 2023 All Things Go bill is a who’s-who of dynamic artists: Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan and Sara, Suki Waterhouse, Sudan Archives, MUNA, beabadoobie, Arlo Parks, Alvvays, Ethel Cain, and Samia are all slated to perform.

Rounding out the DC fest are Mt. Joy, Dayglow, Peach Pit, The Wombats, Alex G, Meet Me at the Altar, Lizzy McAlpine, Fletcher, Raye, Last Dinosaurs, Vacations, Ella Jane, Hemlocke Springs, Leith Ross, Vundabar, Tommy Lefroy, Jensen McRae, Juliana Madrid, and Free Range. See the Saturday and Sunday lineups below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Two-day GA Lawn, Pavillion + Lawn, and VIP tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 21st. Register for the pre-sale via the All Things Go website.

Maggie Rogers, Lana Del Rey, and boygenius all have new records out, and Rogers and boygenius have tours mapped out to support their projects. Grab tickets to Rogers’ outing here, and boygenius’ trek here.