Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ally Sheedy on Single Drunk Female’s Molly Ringwald Cameo and the Upcoming Brat Pack Doc

The actress takes us into Season 2 of the Freeform/Hulu show as well as her other life as a teacher

Advertisement
Ally Sheedy single drunk female podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Ally Sheedy, photo by Freeform/Sami Drasin
Consequence Staff
April 12, 2023 | 11:21am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Ally Sheedy drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about Season 2 of Single Drunk Female, out now on Freeform.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actress dissects where our favorite characters have arrived in this latest run, with Samantha finding something to grab onto with her newfound sobriety and Carol learning that she’s really the problem. Sheedy also gets into the characters’ backstories and the audience constantly questioning how crazy Carol might be.

    Sheedy also talks about how she’s going to be part of Andrew McCarthy’s upcoming documentary on the Brat Pack (the name given to the young cast of The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire), her recent passion for teaching, and having her Breakfast Club castmate Molly Ringwald cameo on Single Drunk Female.

    “I really wanted her to come on the show and play that part,” Sheedy explains. “I was so happy that she decided to. We had a wonderful time together.”

    Advertisement

    “There are four other people in the world that went through an experience that I went through that nobody else ever went through,” she says about their bond. “It’s just a specific thing, and I think it’s one of the reasons I have this very deep history with Molly. We lived through something together.”

    Listen to Ally Sheedy talk Single Drunk Female and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Philip Selway strange dance Radiohead podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Philip Selway on Paranoia, Portishead’s Influence, and Radiohead’s Future

April 10, 2023

Graham Nash now David Crosby podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Graham Nash on His Most Personal Album, the Loss of David Crosby, and 60 Years of The Hollies

April 7, 2023

De La Soul AOI 3 maseo podcast interview Kyle Meredith

De La Soul’s Maseo on Losing Trugoy, Working with Gorillaz, and AOI 3

April 6, 2023

Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit Schmigadoon podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit on Schmigadoon!'s Darker Second Season on Apple TV+

April 5, 2023

Joshua Henry Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothing interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Joshua Henry on New Music and Having Sara Bareilles and Phillipa Soo as a Sounding Board

April 3, 2023

Judy Collins spellbound podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Judy Collins on Performing Wildflowers, Staring Down Mitch McConnell, and Her Next LP

March 31, 2023

Tyler Posey unravel teen wolf podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Tyler Posey on New Music, Teen Wolf, and Getting the Evil Eye from Jason Bateman

March 29, 2023

Charles Dance rabbit hole podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Charles Dance on Rabbit Hole's Conspiracies, AI, and Working with Kiefer Sutherland

March 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ally Sheedy on Single Drunk Female's Molly Ringwald Cameo and the Upcoming Brat Pack Doc

Menu Shop Search Newsletter