Alter Bridge Add Summer 2023 North American Tour with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH

The hard rock acts will join forces for an August outing

alter bridge sevendust wvh tour
Sevendust (photo by Amy Harris), Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge (photo by Antonio Marino Jr.), and Mammoth WVH (photo by Raymond Ahner)
April 24, 2023 | 10:20am ET

    Alter Bridge have extended their 2023 “Pawns & Kings” tour, adding a North American leg in August.

    The band is bringing along Sevendust and Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH for most of the run, with Long Island-based trio MJT supporting select dates in place of Mammoth WVH. The new leg kicks off August 1st in Buffalo, New York, and runs through August 31st in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (April 26th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL, with a general sale starting on Friday (April 28th). You can also look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The August dates will follow Alter Bridge’s already completed early 2023 outing with Mammoth WVH and an upcoming May jaunt with Sevendust, which concludes with Alter Bridge playing Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 20th.

    Alter Bridge by Chuck Brueckmann
    Alter Bridge Announce Pawns & Kings Album, Unveil Title Track: Stream

    Alter Bridge continue to tour extensively in support of their seventh studio album, Pawns & Kings, which dropped in October of last year. The group is fronted by singer Myles Kennedy and features three members of Creed: Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips.

    Mammoth WVH will be missing several dates on Alter Bridge’s summer run because of scheduling conflicts as they support Metallica during a number of shows on the legendary metal band’s “M72 World Tour.”

    Below you can see the full list of Alter Bridge’s upcoming North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Alter Bridge’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    05/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall !
    05/07 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues !
    05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore !
    05/11 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre !
    05/13 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee
    05/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal !
    05/16 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre !
    05/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore !
    05/19 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant !
    05/20 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Event Complex *
    08/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
    08/04 – Charlestown, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino !
    08/05 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors *
    08/07 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live *
    08/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *
    08/10 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora Port De Québec *
    08/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *
    08/13 – Johnstown, PA @ 1 St Summit Arena *
    08/16 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair #
    08/17 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live !
    08/19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater *
    08/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *
    08/22 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre ^
    08/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^
    08/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Glc Live at 20 Monroe ^
    08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom ^
    08/28 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors At Fargo Brewing ^
    08/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^
    08/31 – Council Bluffs, LA @ Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove ^

    ! = w/ Sevendust
    * = w/ Sevendust and Mammoth WVH
    # = w/ Mammoth WVH
    ^ = w/ Sevendust and MJT

